Ranking the Broncos 10 best players ahead of training camp beginning

The Denver Broncos have a ton of excellent players, and those players could help the team win it all in the 2026 NFL Season.

It's simply not common for a team like Denver to exist in today's NFL, as it's incredibly hard to built a loaded team, but every now and again, a roster sticks out as being among the best.

Aside from the Los Angeles Rams, the Broncos roster is simply better than most, as the team is best at the most important positions and are also well-built through the NFL Draft, free agency, and trades, which is a testament to how awesome the front office has been. Let's rank the 10 best players on the Broncos with training camp approaching.

Ranking the 10 best Denver Broncos players as training camp approaches

10. Ja'Quan McMillian, CB

While Ja'Quan McMillian might not technically be a starting player, he's been in the middle of numerous big-time plays throughout his career with the team and is simply someone who has a nose for the football and those big moments.

Not only did McMillian improve in coverage in 2025, but he also showed some neat pass-rushing ability, racking up four sacks and four quarterback hits.

9. J.K. Dobbins, RB

Had J.K. Dobbins played a full 17 games for the Broncos in 2025, he would have rushed for over 1,300 yards, and I think we forget that. His unfortunate injury history has gotten in the way of what could have been an insanely productive career, and I do believe those injuries really water down the outside perception of how good he truly is.

8. Talanoa Hufanga, SAF

Talanoa Hufanga earned second-team All-Pro honors this past season and finished with a career-high 106 tackles and 11 passes defended. Yes, he dropped numerous interceptions, but his impact on the secondary was obviously plenty good enough for some All-Pro recognition, and not missing a game was also a huge plus.

7. Jaylen Waddle, WR

One of the fastest players in the NFL and at the wid receiver position, Jaylen Waddle comes in at No. 7 and should finally be able to bring that explosive element to the Broncos offense. Up until now, the Broncos have not had a player like Waddle - someone who can consistently separate and win against opposing defensive backs.

Waddle, through five seasons, has three 1,000-yard campaigns.

6. Bo Nix, QB

Bo Nix has been outstanding and is 24-10 as a starter in the regular season. While winning is not directly a quarterback stat, winning does tend to follow the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Nix's clutch gene really took center stage in 2025, and he also does have better-than-you-think athleticism and is able to run a hig-volume passing offense.

Nix passes the eye test and is one of the best players on the team.

5. Nik Bonitto, EDGE

One of the fastest and most productive EDGE rushers in the NFL, Nik Bonitto has 27.5 sacks over the past two seasons and is now a two-time Pro Bowler and a one-time second-team All-Pro player. He's also tallied 52 quarterback hits over the past two seasons and has three seasons in a row of at least 20 quarterback hits.

4. Garett Bolles, LT

Garett Bolles played the best season of his NFL career in 2025, earning first-team All-Pro honors. Bolles sticks out as one of the best pass-blocking offensive linemen in the NFL, regardless of position, and he seems to be getting better with age. He's also not missed a start over the past three seasons after a shortened year back in 2022.

3. Zach Allen, DE

Zach Allen earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors in 2025, leading the NFL with 47 quarterback hits. Allen has led the league in quarterback hits over the past two seasons and has also only become the second player in the history of the NFL with multiple seasons of at least 40 quarterback hits, joining his former teammate in JJ Watt.

2. Quinn Meinerz, OG

Quinn Meinerz has been a first-team All-Pro two seasons in a row and did add a Pro Bowl in 2025 as well. Cementing himself as a top-2 guard in the sport, Meinerz may only just now be hitting his prime years and has also not missed a start the past three seasons.

His impact, especially as a run blocker, is something you can almost feel through the TV screen. According to PFF's data, Meinerz' overall grade of 90.9 ranked first among guards, and he also ranked first in run blocking grade, coming in with a 92.1

1. Patrick Surtain II, CB

Patrick Surtain II is now a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time first-team All-Pro. He's been a Pro Bowler four years in a row and now has 12 interceptions and 59 passes defended over his career. According to Pro Football Reference, Surtain was targeted just 61 times in 2025, which was the lowest amount of his career.

He did only play in 14 games, but he simply isn't someone who gets a ton of passes thrown his way, which also further proves his greatness.