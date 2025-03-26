The Denver Broncos have a seriously talented roster, but which position groups stick out as being the best in 2025? The roster was underestimated by many people heading into the 2024 NFL Season, which most of us were guilty of.

But it seems like Denver is getting the attention it deserves, as this team is truly on the cusp of turning into a contender in 2025 and beyond. They've seen many of their recent draft picks hit their stride, and we've also see the team execute some awesome free agency deals in recent years as well.

Let's rank the best position groups on the roster in 2025.

Ranking the best position groups on the Denver Broncos roster in 2025

3. Outside Linebackers

I struggle to find a new that has more promise for the long-term on this roster than the outside linebackers. Both Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper had the best seasons of their careers in 2024. Each player notched double-digit sacks, and even rookie Jonah Ellis contributed with five sacks of his own.

We saw Cooper get a contract extension, and it's likely that Bonitto gets one in the coming days or weeks. This is a high-end unit and among the very best in the NFL. It's clear that Denver is in good hands with the likes of Bonitto, Cooper, and Elliss. But is this only the third-best unit on the Denver Broncos roster?

2. Interior Defensive Line

The interior defensive line of Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers, and even Malcolm Roach were causing havoc in 2024. Allen led the entire NFL in QB hits with 40 and was among the very best defensive linemen in the NFL.

Franklin-Myers had the best season of his career, and even Roach was extremely efficient with his snaps. It's hard to find five better DL units than what Denver has, and the team was able to re-sign DJ Jones on a three-year deal. It would not shock me if Denver even used one of their top two picks in the 2025 NFL Draft on a player along the defensive line.

This is an excellent unit that could get even better in the 2025 NFL Season.

1. Offensive Line

The Denver Broncos offensive line is the best position group on their roster, in my opinion. The unit ranked first in both pass and run blocking in 2024, according to ESPN. The team had five stellar pass blockers along their offensive line, and the only true weakness of this unit might be Luke Wattenberg in run blocking.

This is a top-tier unit, and the team could trot out the same starting five as they did in 2024 and again have a top OL in the NFL. It would also bode well for the entire chemistry of the offense if the same five were starting. Being that the Broncos have four big-time contracts along their offensive line, it was never likely that the team was going to invest into a fifth at center in free agency.

I believe we could see an iOL picked by the Broncos with one of their first four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, and it would not shock me if Luke Wattenberg had some competition in 2025.