Ranking the best Denver Broncos' players at the bye week in 2025

The Denver Broncos simply have a ton of good players, so trying to rank the best was hard. I really wanted to put Bo Nix on this list, and you might think I am crazy for not, but the roster is simply loaded with talent, especially on the defensive side.

Now that Denver is at the bye, we can take a look at the roster and assess the performances of some of the team's key players. We've ranked the best Broncos on the roster thus far, and it's taken every single one of them to get to 9-2.

Let's get into the rankings.

Ranking the best Broncos' players at the bye week in the 2025 NFL Season

5. Nik Bonitto, EDGE

Nik Bonitto got his extension this past offseason, and it's paying off so far. Bonitto now has 9.5 sacks, nine tackles for loss, and 21 QB hits. He's nearly matched his production from his breakout season in 2024, and he's one of the quickest players in the NFL to generate pressure.

Bonitto is a top-5 player at his position and has been, once again, elite for the Denver Broncos this year.

4. Quinn Meinerz, OG

The neat thing with offensive linemen is that when you don't really hear their names called, it's usually a good thing. That's been the case for Quinn Meinerz this year, who cemented himself as one of the best guards in the NFL in 2024, and he's keeping that pace here in 2025.

3. Zach Allen, DE

Zach Allen is simply an insane player. He's up to six sacks, 29 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and 30 QB hits. Allen is on pace to finish with nine sacks and 46 QB hits, which would both be career-high numbers. Allen got another contract from the Broncos this past offseason and has been an excellent player for the team. He's now played 44 games for the Denver Broncos. In those 44 games, he has 19.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, and 94 QB hits.

2. Talanoa Hufanga, SAF

Talanoa Hufanga is having a season rivaling his All-Pro campaign back in 2022. Thus far, he has nine passes defended, two sacks, 76 total tackles, three tackles for loss, and three QB hits. He's simply all over the place, but he's also dropped about four interceptions, which is interesting.

Signed in free agency to pair up with Brandon Jones, Hufanga's presence on the backend of the defense has been felt big-time.

1. Garett Bolles, OT

Garett Bolles ranks 6th among all tackles in pass block win rate this year, according to ESPN. Bolles seems to only be getting better with age and has held down the left side of the offensive line at a high level for several years now.

Bolles signed his third contract with the Denver Broncos last year and is trending toward spending his entire career with the team. Offensive line play across the NFL has been down for years now, but Denver has one of the best on the left side in Bolles.