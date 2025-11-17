Latest report indicates Broncos could get key players back from injury soon

The Denver Broncos are 9-2 on the season and have dealt with some injuries this year. There have been some players in and out of the lineup, and others like Ben Powers and Patrick Surtain II have missed a little bit of time this year.

Overall, though, Denver is pretty healthy going into the Week 12 bye, and the 9-2 record is just a wonderful spot to be in as well. The Broncos are going to regroup ahead of Week 13, where they play on Sunday Night Football against the Washington Commanders.

The Broncos figure to be close to 100% in terms of health with the initial 22 starters to open up the 2025 NFL Season, and a latest report indicates that Denver could get two key players back after the bye

Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Alex Singleton and Patrick Surtain II could be returning soon

The report broke on Monday afternoon:

Broncos are optimistic that LB Alex Singleton and CB Patrick Surtain can make it back into the lineup Week 12 (post bye).



The Broncos seem to be expecting, to a degree, that both Alex Singleton and Patrick Surtain II can return to the lineup, and both situations are different. Singleton actually had to take a random drug test, and it was discovered that he had testicular cancer, which was removed on the Friday after Denver's Week 10 victory.

If Singleton is back in Week 13, that would only be one game missed, which is amazing. Singleton is a vocal leader of this defense and someone who seems to be beloved in the locker room. Patrick Surtain II has been dealing with a pectoral strain suffered against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 8. The Broncos chose to not put him on IR, and that could payoff if he is back in Week 13.

And, don't look now, but the return of left guard Ben Powers could be soon, as he suffered a biceps injury at the beginning of October, and the reports were that Powers could be back in around two months, and the Broncos would be quite close to the two month mark in Week 13.

Overall, the Denver Broncos are trending in the right direction with the injuries. Losing JK Dobbins for the rest of the regular season will continue to hurt, but getting Singleton and Surtain back is going to be key, as the defense is what leads this team.

The Broncos are also trending toward capturing the AFC West title for the first time since the 2015 season. They will need Singleton and Surtain to close the deal.