Ranking Broncos' QB Bo Nix among all 32 starters in the NFL for 2025

The Denver Broncos have a special QB on their hands in Bo Nix. Let's rank him among all 32 starters in the league. Nix was obviously a huge unknown last offseason, but he's way more of a known commodity at this point.

He ended the 2024 NFL Season at such a high note that it's almost hard to believe. Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace over the last eight games of 2024 and now has an improved supporting cast around him to make a massive jump in a crucial second season.

Let's power rank Bo Nix among all starting quarterbacks in the NFL for the 2025 season.

Where does Bo Nix fall among all starters in the NFL?

Unranked: JJ McCarthy, Minnesota Vikings, Tyler Shough, New Orleans Saints, Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans

None of these passers have played a down in a regular season game, so they are unranked for now.

29. Anthony Richardson, Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson is honestly atrocious and is probably going to get benched at some point in 2025.

28. Michael Penix Jr, Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix Jr got some starts near the end of the 2024 NFL Season but is still a bit of an unknown in the NFL.

27. Joe Flacco, Cleveland Browns

Former Denver Broncos' quarterback Joe Flacco is 27th in our rankings. He's a high-end backup at this point but can be frisky from time to time.

26. Justin Fields, New York Jets

There was once a debate that the Denver Broncos made the wrong choice in taking Patrick Surtain II over Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft...

25. Russell Wilson, New York Giants

Former Denver Broncos' QB Russell Wilson was supposed to revive the franchise but did the total opposite. He's a bad QB at this point.

24. Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young really caught on near the end of the 2024 NFL Season and could develop into a legitimate starter with a big year three.

23. Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold played for the Minnesota Vikings in the 2024 NFL Season and really shocked the NFL world, but a regression is likely coming now that he's on the Seahawks.

22. Caleb Williams, Chicago Bears

Caleb Williams threw more than three times as many touchdowns as interceptions in 2024, which isn't nothing.

21. Geno Smith, Las Vegas Raiders

Geno Smith is a low-end starter in the NFL, and there is a reason why he got traded for a third-round pick.

20. Aaron Rodgers, Pittsburgh Steelers

Aaron Rodgers threw for 28 touchdown passes in the 2024 season for the New York Jets, so he's not incapable.

19. Trevor Lawrence, Jacksonville Jaguars

Trevor Lawrence has not caught on as a franchise QB in the NFL, but he absolutely has the talent to be a high-end player.

18. Drake Maye, New England Patriots

You'll want to 'buy' Drake Maye stock for the 2025 NFL Season. Maye could play as well as Bo Nix did in his rookie season in 2025.

17. Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Perhaps the most average QB in the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa has a ton of talent but just cannot stay consistently healthy.

16. Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

Another average quarterback, Jalen Hurts is a dual-threat player but is simply a below-average passer. He doesn't win with his arm much at all.

15. Kyler Murray, Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray might be one of the best overall athletes in the NFL, and it feels like we've been waiting for years for him to breakout.

14. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Coming back from a hamstring injury for 2025, Dak Prescott has always been a quality starter in the NFL.

13. Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy has been in the NFL for just three seasons and has already started in a Super Bowl. He's a very good player.

12. CJ Stroud, Houston Texans

CJ Stroud had a historic rookie season back in 2023 but did regress a bit in 2024. The Houston Texans might be the most interesting team in the NFL in 2025 thanks to their overhauled offensive line.

11. Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

Jordan Love is another QB who might be one of the best athletes in the NFL at the position. Love has a lively arm and is quite mobile as well.

10. Bo Nix, Denver Broncos

It's hard to dispute this - Bo Nix was on a 45-touchdown pace over the final eight games of the 2024 NFL Season. Even Sean Payton himself said he was surprised Nix was as agile as he was, so this is an up-and-coming, dual-threat quarterback.

9. Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

Justin Herbert will probably never been an elite QB in this league. He's been a very good starter for years, but that seems to be all we have gotten.

8. Baker Mayfield, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Baker Mayfield is eighth in our power rankings after a 4,500-yard, 41-touchdown season in 2024. Mayfield was simply playing out of his mind.

7. Matthew Stafford, Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford will absolutely have a bust in Canton one day. He's a future Hall of Famer and is truly an all-time QB. Even as he ages well into his 30s, he's still putting up solid numbers.

6. Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Patrick Mahomes just has not been as efficient over the past two years as he once was, so he's not the best in the NFL at the moment. The departure of Tyreek Hill has really put a ding in his production.

5. Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

An elite pocket passer, Jared Goff is fifth in our power rankings and just wins a ton of football games, but the playoff success is not all that substantial.

4. Jayden Daniels, Washington Commanders

If not for Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix would actually be talked about way more, but Daniels was not only the best rookie QB of all-time, but he ended the year as one of the very best in the NFL.

3. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

Josh Allen won the MVP in the 2024 NFL Season but is only third in our power rankings. Allen is a great passer and did really cutdown on his interceptions from 2023 into 2024.

2. Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow helped the Bengals win five games in a row to end the 2024 NFL Season and also threw 43 touchdowns. You'd not think that Cincy missed the playoffs entirely.

1. Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson is the best rushing QB of all-time and is a two-time MVP. He's not only a future Hall of Famer, but he's been the best QB in the league for multiple years now.