Russell Wilson's new teammates clearly haven't learned from the QB's recent past

The Denver Broncos learned the hard way with Russell Wilson, and his new Giants' teammates are about to have the same fate. But at the moment, the Giants' players may not want to hear that. Russell Wilson is now on his third team in as many seasons after being traded to the Broncos back in 2022.

It seems like Wilson's decline actually started back with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021, but it's really sped up over the past few seasons. While Wilson has still been efficient on paper over the past two seasons, much of his production is what you could call 'empty calories.'

Denver cut Wilson after 2023, and the QB did latch onto the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024. However, the Steelers decided to not bring Wilson back, as the veteran QB is now on the New York Giants and is in line to be their starting QB. It does seem like many of Wilson's current teammates just have not learned from the veteran QB's recent past.

New York Giants' WR says 'everybody's confidence is higher' thanks to Russell Wilson

Jalin Hyatt is a deep-ball threat for the New York Giants and hopes to catch a ton of passes from Russell Wilson in the 2025 NFL Season. Here is what he said recently about the QB:

#Giants WR Jalin Hyatt was asked about playing with Russell Wilson, calls him a “true pro. True leader. He always calls me and texts me if he sees something he did or didn’t like, he’s so good at communicating… you can see it in the room, everybody’s confidence is higher.” pic.twitter.com/w4pX2c3ZOi — Madelyn Burke (@MadelynBurke) August 1, 2025

You have to hand it to Wilson - if nothing else, he's still trying to be his overly-positive, confident self, but it's almost like Wilson himself and his new teammates have just totally forgotten about the recent past. Russell Wilson has been a losing quarterback since the 2021 NFL Season and just isn't the player he once was.

I understand that the Giants probably got desperate and had to sign Wilson, but this is getting out of hand. Every Broncos' fan can see what's about to happen with the Giants and Wilson being under center; they'll be exciting for a few weeks, and fans will start to believe, but soon enough, everything comes crashing down and the fans will revolt against Russell Wilson and perhaps clamor for Jaxson Dart.

This is just an unfortunate ending for the veteran QB.