Projected contract for Broncos' other stud DE is too good to pass up on

The Denver Broncos have gotten to work extending many players along their defensive line, and they might not be done. It has essentially been guaranteed to an extent that Nik Bonitto could be the next player up for an extension from the Broncos.

However, amidst all the top-dollar deals that Denver is handing out, they also have some cheaper extensions that they could get done. Other players who could be due for deals include Malcolm Roach, John Franklin-Myers, Brandon Jones, and even Wil Lutz.

Outside of Nik Bonitto, there does not seem to be another Broncos player at the very moment who is in need of a massive extension. Denver should keep their attention along the defensive line and get an extension done with its other stud defensive end.

John Franklin-Myers should also get an extension from the Denver Broncos

The Denver Broncos traded for John Franklin-Myers back in 2024, and JFM ended up having one of the best seasons of his career. He's someone who typically plays only half of the defensive snaps, but his presence along the defensive line was felt in a major way in 2024.

Franklin-Myers had a career-high seven sacks and eight tackles for loss. His 18 QB hits were the second-most of his NFL career as well. He's missed just one game over the last four years as well and has stayed very healthy. In the last year of his deal, John Franklin-Myers will hit the free agency market if the Broncos don't extend him.

According to spotrac.com, the projected extension for JFM is a three-year deal worth $25,550,385, which comes out to about $8.5 million per season, which is just about the value he has on his current contract. If you ask me, this deal woukld be a great deal for the Broncos but would still reward Franklin-Myers for what he did for the team and what he still can do.

With how good Denver's defensive line was in the 2024 NFL Season, it would make a ton of sense to keep the band together for another few seasons, and this projected deal for Franklin-Myers is something Denver must do.