Broncos' extension for Zach Allen is yet another team-friendly deal

The Denver Broncos signed Zach Allen to a contract extension, and when you peel the curtains back, it's yet another team-friendly deal. The Broncos are absolutely killing the 2025 NFL Offseason and have put the entire NFL on notice.

From beginning to end, the team has been wheeling and dealing. Between their amazing free agency additions and latest contract extensions, the Broncos have covered all of their bases in 2025. Now yes, the team still has to go out on the field and prove themselves, but that feels like a guarantee at this point.

Zach Allen just got a massive extension from the Denver Broncos, but when you peel the numbers back, it's actually a very team-friendly deal.

The Denver Broncos got another steal in their latest extension

Here are the specifics of the deal from Mike Klis:

Source confirms Broncos are signing DL Zach Allen to a four-year, $102 million contract extension with $69.5 million guaranteed. His $13.25m deal for this year stays so it’s a 5-year, $115.25 million total. — MikeKlis9NEWS (@mikeklis9news) August 2, 2025

The last year of Allen's original deal stays, so as Klis notes, it's a five-year deal worth $115.25 million. That comes out to $23,050,000 per season, and among all defensive linemen in the NFL, that average annual value amount ranks just eighth in the NFL.

Allen's deal is actually behind Jeffery Simmons' deal, who the Denver Broncos face in Week 1. While the Broncos did give Allen nearly $70 million guaranteed, they didn't cripple themselves with a massive overpay like we sometimes see in free agency.

Many Broncos' fans were critical of GM George Paton and some of the moves he made and didn't make, but he and the rest of the front office have really redeemed themselves over the last couple of seasons.

It was funny - when Zach Allen was signed, people were divided on whether he'd be a solid replacement for Dre'Mont Jones, who departed for the Seattle Seahawks. Jones was cut by the Seahawks and just never really caught on after leaving Denver.

Meanwhile, Allen has turned into a top-5 defensive end and is getting paid quite a bit of money. The

Broncos have struck again with another outstanding roster move.