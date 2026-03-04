Ranking Broncos most logical running back targets as crucial free agency looms

The Denver Broncos most urgent need is clearly at running back, as without a strong run game, not much else on offense is going to work. And in 2025, right as Bo Nix was beginning to heat up, J.K. Dobbins went down with a foot injury.

If the team can pair Nix with a legitimate rushing attack, the entire offense is going to thrive. Fortunately, the free agency class at the position appears to be quite strong, so the Broncos are going to have some options.

We ranked the most obvious running back targets for Denver this coming offseason.

Ranking the Denver Broncos most obvious running back targets approaching FA

6. The Field

Besides some of the top names that we'll cover here, there are a ton of other rotational-caliber players who could fit depending on what the Broncos want to do.

Guys like Najee Harris, Austin Ekeler, Nick Chubb, Kenneth Gainwell, and others would be cheap, floor-raising additions in the room. Other more notable veterans like Aaron Jones and James Conner could also be available, but the Broncos should really only dip into this group after the NFL Draft if they see a reason to add a third-ish option in the backfield.

5. Tyler Allgeier (2025 stats: 514 rushing yards, 96 receiving yards, 8 touchdowns

I am not personally huge on Tyler Allgeier, but he did have a 1,000-yard season during his rookie year back in 2022. Since then, he's been in the shadow of Bijan Robinson, who is one of the best playmakers in the NFL. Allgeier would be nice if he was paired with a legitimate rookie or another back on this list, as I am not sure he only is the missing piece.

Allgeier is a densely-built, tough runner who can wear down defenses, so he does have some appeal.

4. J.K. Dobbins (2025 stats: 772 rushing yards, 37 receiving yards, 4 touchdowns)

Dobbins returning to Denver can happen until it doesn't. In 10 games for the Broncos, Dobbins was on a 1,300-yard pace before that foot injury. Two major things that stick out with Dobbins is that he was effective with the Broncos, and we cannot definitively say that another free agent back would be that effective.

Secondly, Dobbins is again going to be very cheap. Denver might keep his number in their back pockets for a while before the main waves of free agency and NFL Draft are over, as it might not hurt to add him back to the room, but the Broncos cannot rely on Dobbins as the '1a' in 2026.

3. Rico Dowdle (2025 stats: 1,076 rushing yards, 297 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns)

Rico Dowdle has two 1,000-yard seasons in a row with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers. His being able to do this across two teams could indicate that he'd do the same with the Broncos. Dowdle had nearly 1,400 yards from scrimmage in 2025 and averaged a solid five yards per touch, so he's a legitimate option right now.

2. Kenneth Walker III (2025 stats: (1,027 rushing yards, 282 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns)

Kenneth Walker III won the Super Bowl MVP and could be the highest-paid running back on the market this offseason. He has two 1,000-yard seasons across his first four years in the NFL and does bring a bit of youth to the room. Both Walker and RJ Harvey are 25 years old. Walker will not turn 26 until October.

Walker actually had a career-low five touchdowns this year, but his ability to shed tackles and largely stay on the field could be what the Broncos have been missing.

1. Travis Etienne (2025 stats: 1,107 rushing yards, 292 receiving yards, 13 touchdowns

Travis Etienne could be the grand prize. He actually missed his entire rookie season but has since played in all but two games the past four seasons. He has three 1,000-yard seasons in four healthy years and has added another 1,338 receiving yards as well. With 32 career touchdowns and 5,136 scrimmage yards the past four seasons, Etienne is the best option for Denver.

He's productive, reliable, and offers upside as a pass-catcher. Oddly enough, I also do not believe Etienne is going to get as much as Walker, but the former is a better player. The Broncos need to make this potential signing a top priority.