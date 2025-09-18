Quentin Johnston could embarrass the Broncos in Week 3 if they’re not ready

There are a ton of players to take note of when the Broncos play the Chargers, but this emerging weapon could truly burn the Broncos.

Denver got burned by a ton of players in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, and it was one of those games you want to burn the tape on and move onto the next contest. Well, the Broncos have a great shot to get back on track in Week 3 and earn their first divisional win of the season.

Not only that, but the Broncos would be in first place in the AFC West with a win on Sunday. However, if they are not careful, an emerging Chargers' receiver could really hurt their chances.

The Broncos have to be careful with Quentin Johnston in Week 3

Quentin Johnston was their first-round pick back in the 2023 NFL Draft and is now in his third year with the team. Johnston hasn't quite lived up to expectations, but slowly but surely, things seem to be turning the corner.

Through just two games in 2025, Johnston has hauled in eight passes for 150 yards and three touchdowns. He's currently averaging four receptions for 75 yards per game.

Johnston has already caught a sixty-yard pass and is the type of player that can get over the top of a defense, and the Broncos got burned that way against the Colts in Week 2. While the team is going to focus on Ladd McConkey and Keenan Allen, they must'nt forget about Johnston.

He's averaging 18.8 yards per catch. Simply put, Quentin Johnston has to be a non-factor in this game if the Denver Broncos stand a chance at winning and getting to 2-1. The Broncos do have weapons of their own, but the Chargers have thrown the ball all over the place in 2025 and could do the same against Denver.