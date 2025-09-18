2 Broncos in danger of losing everything in Week 3 against the Chargers

The Denver Broncos are approaching a huge showdown against the LA Chargers, and some could have everything to lose in this game. If you asked my personal feelings about things, Week 3 is a must-win for the Broncos.

I know that seems absurd, but it's how I feel. The Broncos were 0-2 at one point in the 2024 NFL Season and proceeded to win 10 of their final 15 games, but this year feels a little bit different. Anyway, the team has played two sloppy games and have to play a complete game to beat the Bolts.

Well, the urgency has definitely been turned up for a couple of people on the Broncos' side ahead of Week 3. Do they have everything to lose?

These Broncos have everything to lose in Week 3 against the LA Chargers

Alex Singleton, ILB

Alex Singleton's struggles have been well-documented this year thus far, and it's been rough. He's coming off of a torn ACL and is on the wrong side of 30. Singleton had a brutal outing in Week 2. He was beaten in coverage too many times to count and just does not have the lateral movement to continue starting for Denver. Well, it appears that Singleton is still going to start for Denver in Week 3. If he performs poorly once again, you have to wonder if the eventual Dre Greenlaw return would push him out of the lineup...?

Darren Rizzi, STC

Denver's special teams have not been great thus far. Rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw has held his own, but we have seen an untimely missed field goal by Wil Lutz, a muffed punt by Marvin Mims Jr, a long kick return that the Broncos allowed at the end of the first half of their Week 1 game, and a game-losing 'leverage' penalty on the Colts' first field goal attempts to end the game in Week 3.

There have been several blunders thus far, and if the Broncos' Week 3 result comes down to a special teams blunder, could Sean Payton make a change? That might be a bit early, but at the end of the day, I believe you can pin the blame on the Broncos' loss on the special teams unit, and if that same thing happens again in Week 3...

Folks, I would absolutely keep an eye on this.