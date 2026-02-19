Projected trade value for tight end upgrade has Broncos written all over it

The Denver Broncos have bits and pieces of what could be a special offense. The two most important parts of the offense, the quarterback and offensive line, are in a great spot for Denver, but the entire unit has been brought down by below-average play at running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

And once again, the team is carrying the same offensive needs into the 2026 NFL Offseason after clearly not filling those needs adequately in 2025. It does make you wonder if the front office is legitimately capable of filling these needs, but with the urgency at an all-time high for General Manager George Paton and his staff, perhaps this is the time that things get sorted out once and for all.

One thing that sticks out approaching free agency this offseason is the amount of trades that could go down, and if this proposed trade compensation is even a little bit accurate, the Broncos have to be all over what would be a massive upgrade at tight end.

The Denver Broncos should be all over this proposed trade compensation for Cole Kmet

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report projects that a 2026 fifth-round pick would be enough to land Cole Kmet in a trade with the Chicago Bears.



"Projected Trade Value: 2026 5th-round pick



The Chicago Bears will be looking to build off a promising 2025 campaign that included an NFC North title and a trip to the divisional round. However, they're facing a projected cap deficit of $10.7 million and will need to clear space before reloading.



Moving tight end Cole Kmet before March 15 would save $8.4 million in cap space. He may be viewed as expendable, too, as Chicago has a new star tight end in Colston Loveland.



Kmet isn't likely to bring a sizeable return, in part because tight ends like Kyle Pitts, Dallas Goedert, Isaiah Likely, and David Njoku are slated to hit free agency. However, he will interest teams in need of a pass-catching tight end.



The 26-year-old (27 in March) saw a reduced role with Loveland on the roster this year, but he has topped 500 receiving yards in three of his six seasons."

Kmet is under contract for two more seasons and actually has no more guaranteed money on his deal. The original pact he signed with the Bears was a four-year deal worth $50 million. That comes out to $12.5 million per season, which is the seventh-highest average annual salary at the position.

And, as Knox notes, Kmet fell out of favor a bit in 2025 due to the quick emergence of Colston Loveland. Kmet, though, is the type of tight end Denver has been searching for.

He's got upside as a blocker and can be used as an in-line player, and he does have receiving upside. In the 2021-2024 seasons, Kmet hauled in 230 receptions for 2,349 yards and 17 touchdowns, which averages out to 58 receptions and 587 yards across a 17-game season.

He had a career-high 73 receptions and 719 yards in the 2023 season, and has played in either 16 or 17 games in every year of his career, only missing one career game, which came in 2025. Kmet isn't the best tight end in the league, but the Broncos don't need him to be that.

His skillset is what the Broncos are searching for at the position, as the Broncos would be able to use Evan Engram in a more appropriate role, and the run game would get a boost as well with Kmet's solid blocking ability.

Denver has to consider this trade.