Projected starting Broncos defense after jaw-dropping Jahdae Barron pick

The Denver Broncos drafted one of the top defensive prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Jahdae Barron at pick 20. The Broncos did not use a first-round pick on a defender for him to be anything less than a starting player.

Barron is probably going to be the long-term slot CB, but he's got the versatility to line up all over the defense. In the Broncos base 3-4 defense, there are only four defensive backs, so I guess in a way, Barron would not technically be a starter, but I think you understand the exercise here.

Let's dive into how the Broncos defense looks with Jahdae Barron in the picture.

Broncos starting defense with Jahdae Barron in the picture

Defensive Line: Zach Allen, DJ Jones, John Franklin-Myers

DJ Jones got a three-year extension this offseason, but both Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers each have one more year left on their deals. If you told me we got this starting DL only through the 2025 season, I would not be shocked.

Outside Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Both Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto could each have long-term deals by the time the 2025 NFL Season kicks off. Both young studs hit double-digit sacks in 2024 for the first time in their careers and form one of the better young pass rushing duos in the NFL.

Inside Linebackers: Dre Greenlaw, Alex Singleton

Dre Greenlaw was one of the big splashes that the Denver Broncos made this offseason in free agency. He just turned 28 years old and should have several years of good football in him if he can stay healthy. Alex Singleton is returning from a 2024 torn ACL.

Secondary: Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, Jahdae Barron, Talanoa Hufanga, Brandon Jones

Perhaps the best secondary in the NFL now, the Broncos have added Talanoa Hufanga and Jahdae Barron into the mix this offseason. With Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss, and Brandon Jones already in the picture, you truly cannot find a weakness with this unit.