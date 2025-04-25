Broncos fans can only laugh as Giants already draft Russell Wilson's replacement

The Denver Broncos no longer have to worry about Russell Wilson, but it's still fascinating to keep tabs on him after the abject disaster that was his time in the Mile High City. Wilson signed a free agent contract in the 2025 offseason to join the New York Giants, where he will be their presumptive starter, but his time in the starting lineup may be extremely limited.

The New York Giants didn't love any quarterback (outside of Cam Ward) in this year's draft to take them with the 3rd overall pick, but they loved Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart enough to trade into the 25th overall slot and put Wilson on notice.

I spoke last week on @TheHerd about #Giants HC Brian Daboll’s strong affinity for Jaxson Dart.



I’m told Daboll was a key driving force behind New York trading back into the first-round to take him. He loves Dart’s toughness and playmaking ability, while believing he possesses… pic.twitter.com/QEXa7C46U5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 25, 2025

Giants putting former Broncos QB Russell Wilson on a short leash

While the Giants didn't love anyone enough to take them 3rd overall, they also clearly don't think that much of Russell Wilson and will be looking for any reason whatsoever to pull the plug on Mr. Unlimited in favor of the young quarterback.

The way things went for the Giants last season, GM Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll realize they are on borrowed time. Even if Jaxson Dart is not the Week 1 starter, he will almost certainly be at some point this coming season. The Giants were completely embarrassed last year after letting go of Saquon Barkley and cutting former 1st-round QB Daniel Jones in the middle of the year.

The only saving grace right now is that it seems they were forced into keeping Jones behind closed doors and the duo of Schoen and Daboll hasn't picked their own QB in New York...until now.

Having a hand-picked 1st-round rookie behind you on the depth chart is brutal. Russell Wilson has never been in this position before, either. It's clear that the Giants feel like Wilson can get them started this season, but don't be shocked if Russ is replaced by Dart sooner rather than later.