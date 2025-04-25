Broncos land unreal haul of playmakers for Bo Nix in Day 2 NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos fan base is understandably split after the team made a shocking decision to take Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. While the initial shock of that selection wears off, the rest of the 2025 Draft class picture is going to start coming into frame.

When all is said and done, it's likely going to end up being a phenomenal draft class for the Broncos, hitting all angles of the team's needs for both help in the starting lineup and in the depth department.

I put together a full Day 2 2025 NFL Mock Draft over at NFL Spin Zone, and it gives the Denver Broncos an absolutely ideal haul of playmakers to surround Bo Nix. The great news about this particular draft class is, the "ideal" haul can be a wide variety of combinations. Especially after the Broncos went best player available in round one, this duo of picks would be fantastic on Day 2

Broncos land top-shelf RB, TE prospects in 2025 NFL Mock Draft

2nd round: Quinshon Judkins, RB, Ohio State

3rd round: Harold Fannin Jr., TE, Bowling Green

Again, there are plenty of different scenarios that would fit into the "ideal" bin. That's the beauty of this class being so deep at positions the Broncos need help. There is not just one scenario that would be great, and the rest sub-par.

If the Broncos came away from Day 2 with Quinshon Judkins out of Ohio State and Harold Fannin Jr. out of Bowling Green, they would be adding two of the nation's best playmakers at their respective position to an offense that desperately needs it.

In all reality, it would be amazing if the Broncos could add either Judkins or his Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson. Those aren't the only running backs who should be available to Denver at pick No. 51, either. Iowa's Kaleb Johnson, Kansas State's DJ Giddens, and Tennessee's Dylan Sampson should also be on the board at that stage.

Broncos GM George Paton said there was a back the Broncos were considering in the 1st round on Thursday, but only in a trade-down scenario. If that player is still out there, maybe they go get him.

The tight end position for Denver is still going to be in focus on Day 2 as well. It was rumored leading up to the draft that the Broncos really liked both Colston Loveland (who went 10th to the Bears) and Mason Taylor, who remains on the board. But the Broncos also had guys like Harold Fannin Jr., Terrance Ferguson, and Gunnar Helm into the facility for pre-draft visits.

Fannin would be particularly fascinating because he set the NCAA record for tight ends last season with 117 receptions.

If the Broncos take any combination of RB, WR, and TE on Day 2, everyone in Broncos Country is going to be ecstatic.