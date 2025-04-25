Day one of the 2025 NFL Draft is officially over. The Denver Broncos made an unexpected, but sneaky underrated selection with the 20th overall pick, specifically Jahdae Barron, the cornerback from Texas. Cornerback was not a top need for Denver entering the draft, but General Manager George Paton and Head Coach Sean Payton saw value in him and took one of the best defenders in the first round.

What a moment! Sam’s wish was to announce the Denver's 1st round draft pick 👏



And with the 20th pick, the Broncos selected Texas CB Jahdae Barron! @MakeAWish @makeawishwny @ESPNCitizenship pic.twitter.com/Et63Uaoynv — ESPN (@espn) April 25, 2025

Denver has six selections to work with, and offense, particularly running back, should be the priority heading into day two of the NFL Draft. From the six remaining selections, the Broncos will have two on Friday: the first one in round two (51st pick) and the other in round three (85th overall). The other four will be for day three unless any trades occur. Fortunately for Denver, the running back class is strong, and multiple good options remain for them in the upcoming rounds.

That said, let's look at the best prospects for Denver to take in day two of the NFL Draft. The second day of this big event starts on Friday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

These are the best remaining prospects for Denver heading into day two of the Draft:

Let's start things up with the running back position, an urgent need for Denver since the offseason started. Many thought the team would get one in round one, but decided to go in a different direction. The Broncos will likely get one on day 2, and value players are still available.

Ohio State, TreVeyon Henderson

Ohio State, Quinshon Judkins

Iowa, Kaleb Johnson

Arizona State, Cam Skattebo

Miami, Damien Martinez

Kansas, Devin Neal

The team does not have a clear RB1, but as General Manager George Paton said ... this class is loaded at the position, and value could be found in rounds 2-4.

Regarding the wide receiver position, the Broncos could consider adding one. There was an expectation that Denver would want one in the first round, but they ended up with Barron. The best remaining receivers include the following:

Missouri, Luther Burden III

Iowa State, Jayden Higgins

Iowa State, Jaylin Noel

Washington State, Kyle Williams

TCU, Jack Bech

Ole Miss, Tre Harris

The Broncos were reportedly interested in veteran Stefon Diggs, which makes me wonder if they will add another one to the mix and give Bo Nix as many weapons as possible. Speaking of weapons, this year's tight end class is loaded, and only two were selected in round one. More options for Denver heading into day two of the Draft. The best remaining tight ends are:

LSU, Mason Taylor

Miami, Elijah Arroyo

Bowling Green, Harold Fannin

Oregon, Terrance Ferguson

Regardless of Evan Engram's signing in free agency, the Denver Broncos could still select a tight end. Now turning to the other side of the ball, there are intriguing players along the defensive line and at linebacker who could fit well in Denver. These players include:

Marshall, Mike Green

Boston College, Donovan Ezeirauku

Texas A&M, Nic Scourton

UCLA, Carson Schwesinger

South Carolina, Demetrius Knight

Ole Miss, Chris Paul Jr.

South Carolina, TJ Sanders

Toledo, Darius Alexander

Texas, Alfred Collins

It will be interesting to see how Denver addresses day 2 of the Draft, following a very unexpected selection in round one.