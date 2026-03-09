Realistic free agency haul for the Broncos as legal tampering period approaches

The Denver Broncos aren't strapped with a ton of cap space, but they do have enough money and the ability to create more money to swing a major move or two. Given that this team is in an all-in window, you would think that they would spend and bring in key talent.

However, the Broncos don't seem to be trending toward doing that, as they have taken care of two of their own on Sunday, extending Justin Strnad and Adam Trautman on three-year deals. With the legal tampering period just about here, what else could the Broncos do?

Let's craft a realistic free agency haul as free agency slowly begins.

A realistic free agency haul for the Denver Broncos as the legal tampering period approaches

J.K. Dobbins, RB

J.K. Dobbins was on pace for just over 1,300 yards before he went down with a foot injury after 10 games in the regular season back in 2025. Despite the high-end production Dobbins was putting on the field, he's likely not going to cost much at all to re-sign, and since he was just with the team, he could be the leader in the clubhouse to return as the de-facto RB1 in 2026.

Potentially re-signing Dobbins would not take the Broncos out of the running for another running back addition, perhaps in the 2026 NFL Draft. If nothing else, Dobbins is a high-end player when on the field, and there is always a chance, albeit a small one, that he stays healthy for a full season.

Andrew Wingard, SAF

Some stellar reporting by Luca Evans indicated that the Broncos could have some level of interest in free agent safety Andrew Wingard, so we'll follow the reporting here and slot in Wingard here. Wingard has only started 44 of 102 career games, but in 2025, he started 16 for the Jacksonville Jaguars, finishing with one interception, nine passes defended, and 84 total tackles.

Wingard is a quality depth option and someone who could be a spot starter. If the Broncos can't bring PJ Locke III back, or do not have interest in doing so, they could pivit to Wingard.

David Onyemata, DT

Again citing Evans' great reporting, the Broncos could be in the market for some depth defensive line help, and someone like David Onyemata could make a ton of sense here. He was a fourth-round draft pick by the New Orleans Saints back in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Now 33 years old, Onyemata has been a full-time starter for quite some time now, but he's slowed down a bit and isn't the impact player he used to be. However, he's started 115 games in the NFL and has amassed 31 sacks, 401 total tackles, 49 tackles for loss, and 86 quarterback hits.

Getting a fringe starter in the building to perhaps settle in as some high-end depth at a key position would be a wise move by the Broncos. This would be a solid signing.