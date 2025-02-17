The Denver Broncos have to revamp their tight end room in 2025. Let's predict how it will look for the upcoming season. The most urgent need for the team heading into the offseason is at tight end, period. Adding some more talent to this room will make things much easier for Bo Nix and even the wide receiver room.

Now yes, we'll likely see new faces at running back and wide receiver as well, but I would expect a notable investment at TE in 2025. There are quite a few avenues the Broncos can take with this room in the next couple of months.

Let's try to predict how this will look in 2025.

Predicting the Denver Broncos' tight end room for the 2025 season

Juwan Johnson

A player that makes a ton of sense for two or three seasons is Juwan Johnson, who began his career with the New Orleans Saints and converted to TE a few seasons ago. He's a high-floor option who can at least bring immediate production to the unit. Johnson obviously is familiar with Sean Payton's offense as well and isn't going to cost a ton in free agency this year.

It's a name that isn't going to make headlines, but it'll be one of those under-the-radar key signings for the Broncos. Juwan Johnson signing with Denver honestly feels like a same bet.

Adam Trautman

Adam Trautman has a great role for this team. He's a good blocker and can catch a pass here and there. I understand that he really isn't close to being a TE1 in this league, but there really is no reason to not have him on the roster in 2025 unless something crazy happens with other tight end additions.

There isn't a lot to say about Trautman. He's a solid TE2 and has played in Sean Payton's offenses for quite some time. The Broncos can do a lot worse with a backup TE than Trautman.

Colston Loveland

Someone who could be one of the more notable additions for the Denver Broncos this coming offseason is Colston Loveland, who the Broncos would likely have to take with the 20th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. I have seen people compare Loveland more to a Travis Kelce, while Tyler Warren gets more of the Rob Gronkowski comparison.

The Broncos have to get some notable production from this room in 2025, period. Adding Juwan Johnson and Colston Loveland would elevate this room to a high level and give Bo Nix two more weapons to use. It might seem overkill to add a FA tight end and a first-round rookie tight end, but the Broncos have that urgent of a need here.