Media disrespect of Broncos quarterback Bo Nix reached a new low (somehow)

In a post on X/Twitter that has since been deleted because of all the negative feedback it received, The 33rd Team attempted to prop up Washington Commanders superstar rookie Jayden Daniels by saying he was the "only" rookie quarterback in history to account for over 4,000 total yards, over 30 total touchdowns, and 10+ wins in a season. The issue with the post and why it had to be deleted? Bo Nix also did that same exact thing.

It's a statement of fact in that Daniels did, indeed, accomplish that. And he's truly a remarkable young player. But for a major media outlet to say that he's the "only" rookie quarterback to ever do it when a player in the same draft class did it in the same season? It's shameful malpractice and misuse of platform.

The Bo Nix disrespect needs to STOP. pic.twitter.com/naIAxWEzlJ — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) February 17, 2025

Nix and Daniels each accounted for over 4,000 yards, 30+ touchdowns, and 10+ wins in their rookie seasons. Daniels was the runaway winner of NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year after his sensational season, which ended with the Commanders all the way in the NFC Championship Game. There's no doubt that Daniels deserves a ton of recognition for the way he played this past season, and how he brought the Commanders out from the depths.

But why is the mass NFL media train not running with the Bo Nix storylines?

Bo Nix put together a truly historic rookie year for the Broncos in 2024

By just about every metric you can think of, Bo Nix put together a historic rookie year in 2024. He finished 2nd all-time in touchdown passes for a rookie with 29, just two behind Justin Herbert. Considering the fact that Nix didn't throw his first touchdown until Week 4 against the Jets, that's rather impressive. He set just about every Broncos rookie record for a quarterback imaginable, wiping John Elway out of the recordbooks in many instances.

And were it not for Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix would be the only rookie QB with 4,000+ total yards, 30+ touchdowns, and 10+ wins as a rookie. I'm not sure why his production is being ignored by so many in the media or written off.

Nix pretty much proved everyone wrong this past season with what folks thought of him in the pre-draft process. He was not supposed to come into the NFL and have success or show improvement as a player because at 24 years of age, he was "too old" to have upside. He was not supposed to help the Denver Broncos, because they had the worst roster in the league coming into last season, remember?

But none of that stuff is taken into account when it comes to evaluating Nix's season on the whole. The goalposts are always getting moved. It can't possibly have been Nix who raised all boats in the harbor for the Broncos.

The post, as previously mentioned, was deleted by the official account of The 33rd Team. They were not only corrected by the Community Notes on X, but they were corrected by droves of Denver Broncos fans. Their attempt at propping up Daniels was thwarted by their own ignoring of Nix and the phenomenal rookie year he just had. It may be making a mountain out of a mole hill, but this is just further proof that there exists in the media a bias against Nix for whatever reason.

What he did is not historic to them because it didn't fit with their preseason narrative, or it wasn't shocking enough in real time.