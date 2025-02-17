3 players who could follow Darren Rizzi from the Saints to the Broncos

We've already seen a mass number of former New Orleans Saints players and coaches make their way to Denver over the last couple of years since Sean Payton became head coach of the team. Could we see even more Saints become Broncos in 2025?

The simple answer: Absolutely.

There has been yet another changing of the guard in New Orleans with the Saints hiring Kellen Moore as their new head coach. Moore is replacing interim head coach Darren Rizzi, who has now become the special teams coordinator and assistant head coach of the Denver Broncos. Although it might not seem like a big deal, Rizzi has been beloved by his players at every stop he's made, and there's a great chance we'll see a number of guys end up following him to the Broncos.

Which Saints players are most likely to follow Rizzi to Denver?

3 Saints players who could follow Darren Rizzi to the Broncos in 2025

1. Taysom Hill, offense

Taysom Hill isn't playing as much special teams as he once was but he was once a core-four special teams player for the Saints and Darren Rizzi, and has obviously evolved a ton in his overall role through the years. People look at Hill's age -- 34 going on 35 -- and assume that he's got nothing left in the tank, but he had six touchdowns in just eight games played this past season.

Hill went down with a knee injury in December and the Saints are expected to part ways with him this offseason. As someone who can play special teams, a variety of roles on offense, and also serve as an emergency quarterback, he makes all the sense in the world for the Denver Broncos. Fans have been opposed to this because they don't want an older free agent to come in as a stopgap when there might be long-term options available, but any addition of Hill is not going to prevent the Broncos from making long-term investments elsewhere on the roster.

He makes a ton of sense for this team. Now, the Saints would have to cut him in order for him to make his way to Denver, but that seems very possible if not likely at this point.

2. Adam Prentice, fullback

Out goes veteran Michael Burton, in comes Adam Prentice for the Denver Broncos?

If you're thinking this name sounds a bit familiar, it's because Adam Prentice actually started his NFL career as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos. The Saints poached him at roster cuts and Prentice has carved out a productive career for himself early on in New Orleans.

At least in terms of getting a look on the 90-man roster and competing for a spot with Burton, Prentice makes sense. Both Burton and Prentice are scheduled to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason and both guys are blockers first with the ability to play a lot of special teams.

And since Rizzi knows Prentice well, he could provide the Broncos a younger alternative to the veteran Burton (Prentice is 28, Burton 33).

3. JT Gray, special teams/safety

JT Gray is another player the Saints would have to cut in order for the Broncos to get him, but this is a player who would be immediately scooped up by Denver if he were to hit the open market. Gray has been one of the most trusted special teamers for Darren Rizzi now for a handful of years and he was even named an All-Pro a few years back.

He was a second-team All-Pro in 2024, so it's questionable whether we'd see the Saints move on from him. But this is a team that is desperate for cap space and they can save $2.14 million by cutting him before March 16. If the Saints cut Gray, the Broncos are absolutely the most logical landing spot with Rizzi in place.

He could potentially replace Tremon Smith in Denver as the best and most trusted core player on special teams, or perhaps the Broncos would bring Smith back as well and unite those two guys.