The Denver Broncos are going to be making some defensive changes this offseason. Let's try to predict the starting unit for 2025. With how good the unit was in 2024, it is crazy to think that they still have clear weaknesses at all three phases of the unit. We could see upgrades at defensive tackle, inside linebacker, and safety in the 2025 NFL Offseason.

This could put the unit over the edge and truly give it elite status. The Broncos have to be sure they bring in the right players - sometimes, bringing in the right fit is more important than bringing in the most talented player.

Predicting the Denver Broncos starting defense in the 2025 NFL Season

Defensive Line: Zach Allen / Bobby Brown III / John Franklin-Myers

The one change here is the prediction that the Denver Broncos sign free agent defensive tackle Bobby Brown III, who has spent the first four years of his career with the Los Angeles Rams and is still 24 years old. He's 6'4" and 332 pounds, so he's also a space-eater. He's been a full-time starter for LA over the last two season and is going to bring more production and stability at DT.

Denver signing someone like Brown does not mean they won't make any other moves, as there would still be room for re-signing DJ Jones and even taking a defensive tackle in the 2025 NFL Draft. Zach Allen and John Franklin-Myers both likely return to their starting defensive end roles.

Linebackers: Ernest Jones IV, Alex Singleton, Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper

Here is the big note regarding Alex Singleton that came from Mike Klis recently:

Klis does seem to indicate that the Denver Broncos are going to be expecting and bringing back Alex Singleton into the mix. He also further indicated that the team probably won't target Nick Bolton, but Ernest Jones IV makes a ton of sense for this team. He's a very solid linebacker, young, and good in coverage.

Denver is going to throw some money at a free agent ILB this offseason, and I have a feeling it'll be Jones. And there really is nothing to add with Jonathon Cooper or Nik Bonitto - they will return.

Secondary: Brandon Jones, Justin Reid, Patrick Surtain II, Riley Moss

The one difference here is the team upgrading from PJ Locke III and perhaps signing Justin Reid, the long-time safety who just spent the past three seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid has played a ton of football in the regular season and a ton of playoff football. He is as smart as they come and had 87 total tackles, nine passes defended, and two interceptions in 2024.

He's played in 106 regular season games and another 13 postseason games. Having nearly 120 games of experience at 28 years old is flat-out insane. Justin Reid would be a great addition to the secondary. The returning starters will likely be Brandon Jones, Patrick Surtain II and Riley Moss. Ja'Quan McMillian should also stick around as the starting slot CB as well.