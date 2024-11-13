Predicting the Denver Broncos next three games after tough Week 10 loss
The Denver Broncos are 5-5 on the season and have lost two games in a row. Let's predict their next three games before their bye week. The Broncos heartbreaking loss against the Kansas City Chiefs could propel this team over the next three games.
It could also put a dagger into their season. The Broncos actually face a rather easy schedule of opposing defenses over the next few games, so if the offense is playing the way they should, the entire unit should take a step forward.
Denver is 5-5 and currently in the seventh seed in the AFC playoffs. Let's predict their next three games heading into the bye.
Predicting the Denver Broncos next three games after tough Week 10 loss
Week 11 vs. Atlanta Falcons
I can see this game going both ways, honestly. The Broncos are coming off of perhaps their most devastating loss in the post-Super Bowl 50 era. They outplayed the Kansas City Chiefs in Arrowhead, and Bo Nix played better than Patrick Mahomes. The Broncos were in a perfect position to win the game.
I can't imagine how much that ending hurt for the players, because I know Broncos Country is sick to their stomach days later. That type of ending could be the energy Denver needs to make a run down the stretch here, and with the team being well-coached, this could be likely.
However, I could see this turn out to be a situation where Denver can't get this loss out of their head, so a stumble could happen as well. I'd like to be optimistic here, as they're at home, and the No Fly Zone is going to be in attendance as well.
There may be too much momentum favoring the Denver Broncos here. The Broncos are playing well enough on offense to be seen as more of a complete team than the Atlanta Falcons. Denver will get back into the win column in Week 11, ending their two-game skid.
Prediction: Broncos win 27-20 (6-5)
Week 12 @ Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are horrific, gang. The Denver Broncos blew them out a few weeks ago, and since then, the Raiders have fired a few coaches and currently sit at 2-7. This team truly does not do anything well, and you'd think that if Antonio Pierce was a competent head coach, he'd at least be able to have his defense playing at a high level.
The Raiders also shipped off Davante Adams to the New York Jets, so this team is clearly set to embark on a huge rebuild. The Broncos have not won in Las Vegas in quite some time, but the Raiders are just too weak, and Denver is going to win their second game in a row.
Prediction: Broncos win 21-9 (7-5)
Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns
The Denver Broncos blew out the Cleveland Browns in Denver in 2023. The Browns are likely going to come into this game with Jameis Winston as their starting QB. The Browns did trade defensive end Za'Darius Smith to the Detroit Lions, so that indicated that they're in a selling position.
The Browns are a bad team; but they're bad because of Deshaun Watson, and while Jameis Winston is better, this team just needs a refresh. Denver is going to come into this game with a two-game winning streak, and in their last game before the bye week, they'll beat the Browns by a score and ride into their break on a three-game win streak.