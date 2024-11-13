Broncos may have to start rooting for Russell Wilson and the Steelers
If the Denver Broncos want to make the playoffs in the 2024 NFL Season, they may have to get some help from an old friend who is playing well in Pittsburgh. The weird thing about the Pittsburgh Steelers is that they are 7-2 on the season and have not played a single game in their division.
With eight games left, Pittsburgh will play six against AFC North opponents, and there is one team that we should keep our eye on down the stretch, and that's the Cincinnati Bengals, who are 4-6 and just one game behind the Denver Broncos in the win-loss record.
So, we may be getting to a point where the Denver Broncos and Broncos Country need to start rooking for Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers when they play the Bengals. Pittsburgh and Cincy play on December 1st and again on Week 18, a game that has does not yet have a time and date.
Do the Broncos have to start rooting for Russell Wilson?
It's not likely that the Denver Broncos will be able to catch the Steelers in the standings. Pittburgh beat Denver earlier this year, and the only way the Broncos could leapfrog the Steelers is if Denver finishes with a better record. Well, the Broncos are 5-5 and the Steelers are 7-2, so that isn't likely
Furthermore, the Steelers do lead the AFC North, so it may not even be applicable if Pittsburgh wins the division. If the Broncos make the playoffs, it's very, very likely that it'll be in the seventh seed. Denver can't get greedy here and hope that they somehow leap to the fifth seed in the AFC. The Broncos are playing with house money, so the fact that we're even talking about the playoffs with this team is something else.
Some in Broncos Country may not have any ill toward Russell Wilson, which is extremely valid, but others were not a fan of the QB and were glad to see him get cut. My guess is that Broncos Country is just about divided in half in this regard.
Well, it does help the Broncos if the Bengals keep losing, as it makes them that much more unlikely to catch the Denver Broncos. With the Bengals having six losses, they may only be able to afford one more loss in 2024. Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers can do the Denver Broncos a ton of favors by taking care of business in both matchups against the Bengals.
If they do, the Broncos may just find a way into the postseason.