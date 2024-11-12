Bombshell report should make Broncos fans glad the team ended up with Bo Nix
While Denver Broncos rookie QB Bo Nix is developing almost weekly, this NFC rookie quarterback has seen his play decline in recent weeks. If you have not been paying attention to them, and I don't blame you for not, the Chicago Bears have lost three games in a row and are now 4-5 on the season.
They began the year 4-2 and were seeing their offense take huge strides, but over the last three games, this is the combined stat line from rookie QB Caleb Williams:
48/95, 468 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions, 64.7 rating, 18 sacks taken, 122 yards lost, 67 rushing yards, one fumble lost.
Well, check out what NFL insider Adam Schefter had to say about this situation recently on the Pat McAfee show:
And just when I finished typing this, look at what the Chicago Bears just did:
And yes, that tweet is not misleading in the slightest, as Schefter does drop the possibility of the Chicago Bears sending QB Caleb Williams to the bench. Obviously, Williams is in their long-term plans, but you just have to wonder if he's broken and needs some time to reset, if you will.
But with the Bears now firing Shane Waldron, you have to wonder if Williams does remain as the starter.
Meanwhile over in the AFC, not only is Bo Nix playing significantly better than Williams, but talks of Nix being benched could not be further from what's happening, and this is a QB that just outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Arrowhead.
There were rumors floating around that the top two QBs on the Broncos 2024 NFL Draft board were Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix, so you have to wonder if Denver was correct on their evaluation, as Daniels and Nix have been the best and most consistent rookie QBs this year.
The Denver Broncos have the best foundation in place to develop a rookie QB, and Sean Payton is a huge reason for that. It's such a nice thing that the Broncos have a proven head coach who knows what to do with a young QB. The Broncos are absolutely trending in the right direction, and for the Bears, they may be in a situation where they have a totally new coaching staff in 2025.
Denver made the right move to take Bo Nix, and all the people laughing at that selection may have to eat their words when the regular season concludes and Denver is in the playoffs. The Chicago Bears could apparently consider benching rookie QB Caleb Williams due to how bad it's been, and this should make Broncos fans glad the team ended up with Bo Nix.