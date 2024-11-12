Broncos shouldn't count out this team down the stretch for the Wild Card
Right now, it's more likely that the Denver Broncos make the playoffs in the AFC than the other teams below them in the playoff picture, but could that change? With their huge win on Monday Night Football, the Miami Dolphins improved their record to 3-6 and are just barely still alive in the AFC playoff picture.
You may laugh at the Miami Dolphins right now, but when you take a look at their remaining opponents, they could turn into a team that the Denver Broncos have to watch out for down the stretch. The Dolphins are in the lowly AFC East, and even though they hold a 3-6 record, they are still second place in that division.
They're also 10th in the AFC playoff picture behind the Indianapolis Colts and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Dolphins still get to play the following teams in 2024:
Raiders
Patriots
Jets (2x)
Browns
They also have games against the Packers, Texans, and 49ers. If the Dolphins were to win those first five games I mentioned, they'd have at least eight wins on the season, so they'd probably also need to win at least one of their games against the Packers, Texans, and 49ers. All three teams are better than Miami, but all three are flawed as well.
Could the Broncos have another team to deal with in the Wild Card chase?
Sure, if the Dolphins were 4-5 or 5-4, this would be a much more urgent issue, but with this win on MNF against the Los Angeles Rams, it does kind of make your ears perk up a little bit. The Broncos can make the Dolphins an afterthought in the grand scheme of things if they find a way to beat the Falcons, Raiders, and Browns leading up to their bye week.
Denver potentially getting to 8-5 on the season would probably almost guarantee them a spot in the postseason. They'll clearly have to win two of three games heading into their bye. The 7-6 record has to be seen as the bare minimum in this scenario for the Broncos.
NFL Next Gen Stats gives the Broncos a 52% chance to make the playoffs and the Miami Dolphins a 10% chance. The Colts have a 21% chance and the Bengals have a 28% chance. Denver is in the driver's set, and with the AFC being this weak in 2024, it's allowed the Broncos to get more of an advantage in their own rebuild.
This team clearly believes they can make the playoffs, and these next three games are going to be huge in that quest, but I would not at all rule out the Miami Dolphins from making a run.