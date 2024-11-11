Patrick Mahomes celebrates in ridiculous fashion after being gifted win
The Denver Broncos lost on a blocked field goal attempt in Week 10, and Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes celebrated in over-the-top fashion. You can see the camera pan to Patrick Mahomes after the Chiefs blocked a field goal that likely had a 90% chance to be good:
I mean, this is just ridiculous, man. Mahomes got outplayed by Bo Nix in Arrowhead, and the Broncos were led by Bo Nix on what was going to be a game-winning drive in 98/100 scenarios. Mahomes got beaten and battered by the Broncos fierce pass rush in Week 10, and he managed to lead just one touchdown drive at home.
The Broncos somehow outplayed the Chiefs and still lost the game, and I just have no idea how Mahomes can have that kind of celebratory reaction after his special teams unit bailed out the offense. Denver falls to 5-5 on the season and took the most heartbreaking loss in the post Super Bowl 50 era.
This was as bad as bad can get for the Denver Broncos
At the same time, I could not be more encouraged that this team was in the position they were in. Bo Nix was absolutely nails on that last drive, and the Broncos being able to hang around with the Chiefs in their house is a testament to just how good they can be. Denver has virtually nothing to work with on offense and an extremely young roster.
This was a huge turning point for the franchise, as the entire sideline probably knew they had the game wrapped up, and I can only imagine how sick the players and coaches felt. I don't know about you, but I collapsed to the ground after the kick got blocked and felt stick to my stomach.
Being that the Broncos are trending up and clearly have the right structure in place, this type of game could really give the team and locker room the necessary push to play angry the rest of the way. I wouldn't have wanted to be in that locker room after the defeat, but this team clearly believes in each other.
The Broncos return home in Week 11 to host the Atlanta Falcons, and I'm humbly saying that the Broncos may play their best game of the season against the Birds.
Seeing the over-the-top reaction from Patrick Mahomes after being bailed out for the victory had to have been salt in the wound for the Denver Broncos players. This team is going to use this loss as energy the rest of the way, I guarantee it.