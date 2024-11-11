Bo Nix sounds off after Broncos devastating loss vs. Chiefs in Week 10
Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix was outstanding in the month of October and he's carried that into the month of November, although the Broncos have yet to win a game in November after dropping consecutive road games against the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
The loss to the Ravens was a humbling experience as the Broncos were just simply run out of the building in that game, but the loss to the Chiefs was pure devastation. It's a loss that is eating away at the fan base for the result, but Nix's play is an extremely positive sign for the franchise going forward.
Nix just went toe-to-toe with Patrick Mahomes and even though the game wasn't a shootout, it wasn't like the Denver defense was dragging Nix and the Broncos' offense to the finish line of this one-score game. Nix orchestrated two touchdown drives in the first half and should have had another couple of field goal drives, specifically at the end of each respective half.
When you lose a game the way the Broncos did against the Chiefs, of course everyone is going to want to know how the quarterback is going to respond.
Bo Nix keeping it optimistic after Broncos loss to Chiefs
“We’ve got to go back to work. All we want to see is effort, intensity, passion, and love for the game
of football. That’s what they’re going to continue to get from me and everybody in the locker room. It
doesn’t hurt you if you don’t care. It doesn’t hurt if it doesn’t mean anything to you. It doesn’t hurt if
you don’t put in the work and want the good result. Everyone in that locker room is hurt because we do all that stuff. We put in the energy, the effort, out there practicing in the snow, doing all this stuff and it’s hard, it’s difficult. Eventually, it’s going to go in our favor but right now, it hasn’t. The easy thing to do is give in and stop, say that it’s too hard. I feel like our locker room is going to respond better and consistently find ways to improve, find ways to keep going toe-to-toe with teams like this. One time, it’ll go our way.”
- Broncos QB Bo Nix (via team PR)
There is no question that a loss like this hurts, but it hurts even worse when you consider the opportunity that was wasted.
The majority of the time, this is going to end up being a game-winning play. Unfortunately, on this day, it was not. This play by Bo Nix and Courtland Sutton on 3rd-and-6 is exactly the same type of play you want to see your top playmakers convert. It was the biggest situation of the game and these guys came through in the clutch.
Kicking a field goal from 35 yards out has typically resulted in three points in recent years. In fact, it's a 92 percent success rate on kicks from that distance. For the Broncos to have that kick blocked is not only extremely rare, it's just borderline unheard of.
Alas...
Bo Nix finished this game completing 22-of-30 pass attempts with 215 yards and two touchdowns. The Chiefs did a really good job of taking away Nix's scrambling ability in this game but he was on point as a passer. And he's given Broncos Country reason to be optimistic going forward.