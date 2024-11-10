3 reasons to be encouraged by Broncos performance in brutal loss vs. Chiefs
There are no moral victories after a loss like we just witnessed the Denver Broncos suffer against the Kansas City Chiefs. A win was there for the taking for the Broncos and they simply couldn't convert a 35-yard field goal, a play that ends in three points 92 percent of the time dating back the last five years.
The result is the result, and it's going to end up being the toughest pill to swallow this season. The Broncos were all understandably dejected after the game and the fan base is feeling it after a loss like that. But is there reason to be encouraged?
As a matter of fact, there are a variety of them. This was a gutty performance by the Denver Broncos and there are three reasons why everyone should be encouraged moving forward despite the annoying result of the game.
3 reasons the Broncos can be encouraged after awful loss to Chiefs
1. The Broncos have themselves a QB
It didn't start off great, but the Denver Broncos built an 11-point lead in the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs thanks to quarterback Bo Nix, engineering a couple of touchdown drives and making some tremendous throws throughout the game.
Nix had a couple of beautiful throws to Courtland Sutton in this game, he ran the offense well, and he made a play late in the fourth quarter to set the Broncos up for what should have been a game-winning field goal. There were a couple of times when the Chiefs' pressure got to Nix, but he played mistake-free football and gave the Broncos a chance to win the game.
Nix made a throw in the first half to Courtland Sutton that Sutton dropped, a pass play that should have set the Broncos up for another easy field goal to go up 17-10. But then again, what's an easy field goal, anyway?
2. Broncos not losing much ground in AFC playoff race
Obviously having a 5-5 record when you were 5-3 just a couple of weeks ago isn't great, but the good news for the Broncos is that they aren't really losing any ground in the AFC playoff race right now.
The Bengals got beat by the Ravens on Thursday night, dropping to 4-6 on the year. The Indianapolis Colts also lost their sixth game of the season. And the Broncos still have the head-to-head tie-breaker against the Jets, who will either be 4-6 or 3-7 at the end of their game against the Cardinals on Sunday.
This season has always been first and foremost about finding a QB, and seeing Bo Nix make weekly strides. Since we're seeing that, the Broncos might as well have their cake and eat it, too. Mess around and make the playoffs. How they respond after this game vs. Kansas City will be huge.
3. Young players stepped up vs. Chiefs
The Broncos saw a number of young players really step up against the Kansas City Chiefs. Wide receiver Devaughn Vele caught his first NFL touchdown to get the Broncos on the board early in the game. Audric Estimé had a great game running the ball and was the Broncos' leading ball-carrier on the day. Lucas Krull made a nice reception. Marvin Mims was even getting into the mix in a positive way in this game.
Defensively, Jonah Elliss had a key pass batted down in the second half as well.
A number of young players stepped up in big spots for the Broncos in this game but none more so than the quarterback Bo Nix, who again should be the big story from this game.