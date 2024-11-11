AFC West Power Rankings: Where do all four teams stand after Week 10?
Three of four teams in the AFC West were in action in Week 10 of the 2024 NFL Season. Let's power rank the division as Week 10 comes to a close. There was one AFC West divisional game in Week 10, and it turned out to be the most dramatic of the weekend.
As Week 10 comes to a close, the NFL playoff picture across both conferences is beginning to take shape, and as of now, there are still three teams from the AFC West that sit in a playoff spot, and it seems to be rather likely that the division can indeed have three of four teams make it.
Let's power rank the AFC West as we closeout Week 10.
AFC West Power Rankings: Where do all four teams stand after Week 10?
4. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
The Las Vegas Raiders were on their bye in Week 10. This team is atrocious from top to bottom and have already fired a few coaches. They really don't do anything well beside lose, and I am curious to see how they approach the coming offseason with huge needs all over the roster, most importantly at the QB spot.
3. Denver Broncos (5-5)
The Denver Broncos lost in brutal fashion in Week 10. They were lined up for a game-winning field goal, and it got blocked. The Broncos had a 6-4 start in their back pocket, but the Kansas City Chiefs simply found a way. Honestly, they would be second place in most other divisions in the NFL, but the AFC West may legitimately be the best division in football at this point.
2. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
The Los Angeles Chargers beat the Tennessee Titans in Week 10 and improved to 6-3 on the season. Unless something major happens, this team is very likely making the postseason, and they have already eclipsed their 2023 win total, which is pretty interesting.
The Chargers are benefitting from Jim Harbaugh and what he's been able to do as their new head coach.
1. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs keep finding a way to win games, and it's annoying if you ask me. The Chiefs really didn't play better than the Denver Broncos in Week 10, but they made one more play at the end of the game. They blocked what would have been the Broncos game-winning field goal.
The Chiefs now improve to 9-0 on the season, and they continue to be the lone unbeaten team in the NFL as we closeout Week 10 in the 2024 NFL Season.