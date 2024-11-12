AFC Power Rankings: Where do the Denver Broncos stand after Week 10?
The AFC is actually a pretty weak conference. As we wrap up Week 10, let's power rank the conference; where do the Denver Broncos stand? The Broncos are still in a playoff spot despite the loss and could be in a good position to finish with nine wins, which very well may be enough to clinch a spot.
The AFC just has not been nearly as good as we thought, and that's allowed a team like the Broncos to make a run and get themselves into a decent playoff position. The Broncos have seven games remaining in the 2024 NFL Season and may have to win four of those to make the playoffs, which would be their first appearance since 2015.
16. Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8)
Now with the worst record in the AFC, the Jacksonville Jaguars also hold the first pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they are no strangers to that top pick. It's been another season to forget for the Jags.
15. New York Jets (3-7)
The New York Jets are hilariously bad and let their best coach go a few weeks ago. The Jets are a mess, and what potential new head coach and general manager would want to inherit this mess?
14. Tennessee Titans (2-7)
The Tennessee Titans may have something brewing on defense, but they'll need a mini-rebuild of their offense and are probably taking a QB in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.
13. Las Vegas Raiders (2-7)
The Las Vegas Raiders were never going to be good heading into the 2024 NFL Season, and I feel bad for their fans that actually thought they had a fighting chance.
12. Cleveland Browns (2-7)
The Cleveland Browns were on their bye in Week 10, and this team has virtually nothing working for them at the moment. They're in need of a full rebuild and will eventually need to find a way to move on from QB Deshaun Watson.
11. Miami Dolphins (2-6)*
The Miami Dolphins play on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams and are probably not in a great position to win. I could see Miami losing their seventh game unless they can pull off the upset.
10. New England Patriots (3-7)
The New England Patriots beat the snot out of the Chicago Bears in Week 10, and their rookie QB, Drake Maye, looks pretty solid thus far. The Pats may end up being a problem as soon as the 2026 NFL Season rolls around.
9. Indianapolis Colts (4-6)
The Indianapolis Colts should probably go back to Anthony Richardson at some point, as Joe Flacco is melting away. He's not good, and while Richardson is not good, his ceiling is obviously much higher.
8. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6)
The Cincinnati Bengals are not a good football team this year and are currently the eighth seed in the AFC playoffs. It'd be a shock if this team played well enough on defense to sneak into a Wild Card seed this year.
7. Denver Broncos (5-5)
The Denver Broncos essentially won in Week 10 before their field goal team forgot how to block. This brutal loss is going to take some time to get over, but they are still in a playoff spot in the AFC.
6. Los Angeles Chargers (6-3)
The Los Angeles Chargers aren't going to make a playoff run, but they just know how to win games now with Jim Harbaugh as their head coach, and they are very much on pace to win double-digit games and make the playoffs in the first year after getting rid of Brandon Staley.
5. Houston Texans (6-4)
The Houston Texans are 6-4 and have lost three of four games since starting 5-1. Their offensive line is just not doing a great job, but they're still in solid position in the conference.
4. Baltimore Ravens (7-3)
The Baltimore Ravens passing defense may be their undoing in the 2024 NFL Season, but since starting 0-2, they have since gone 7-1, so this team has found a recipe for success in 2024.
3. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-2)
The Pittsburgh Steelers might be a problem with Russell Wilson. They are a complete team, but I do wonder if Wilson can play well enough to take the Steelers on a deep playoff run in 2024.
2. Kansas City Chiefs (9-0)
The Kansas City Chiefs lost their Week 10 game against the Denver Broncos until the Broncos forgot how to protect on field goal attempts. The Broncos probably had a 90% chance to win that game, and even beyond Week 10, KC hasn't exactly been all that dominant.
1. Buffalo Bills (8-2)
I'm comfortable putting the Buffalo Bills as the best team in the AFC in these power rankings. They are a more complete team from top to bottom and have the better QB than the Chiefs. Can the Bills finally get over the hump in the AFC playoffs?