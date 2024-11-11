Bo Nix’s outstanding performance can’t be overlooked even after brutal loss
The Denver Broncos lost in the most brutal way possible in Week 10, but let's not let that overlook just how good Bo Nix was. Folks, Bo Nix absolutely outplayed Patrick Mahomes in Week 10. He did, period. The Denver Broncos got out to 14-3 lead at one point, and of course, perhaps controversially, the Kansas City Chiefs ended up taking the lead.
The Denver Broncos needed Bo Nix to lead a game-winning drive, and he did. He was able to get the Broncos into field goal position. And mind you, that was a top-3 defense that Nix went up against. While the Broncos only mustered 14 points on the day and were outscored in the second half, Nix was very good.
Bo Nix played his tail off in Week 10
He went 22/30 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. He finished with a stellar 115.3 passer rating. Bo NIx looked like the guy in Week 10 and was able to play very well in a hostile environment. It it wasn't for Alex Forsyth getting thrown on his rear end, the Broncos would have very likely won the game by a 17-16 score, and we'd have been talking about just how clutch Bo Nix was.
Well, since Nix did exactly what he was supposed to do on that potential game-winning drive, and still played well overall, we need to still be talking about it. What we've seen from Bo Nix after those first two games has been awesome. He's thrown 10 touchdowns against just two interceptions since the start of Week 3, their first win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
He's played well, period, and there isn't an argument to say that he hasn't. Yes, those two sacks he took in Week 10 were brutal, but the game was very much in reach, and ultimately, Nix did what he was supposed to do. I don't know about you, but I am simultaneously encouraged by this loss and also heartbroken, and it would not shock me if the Denver Broncos played angry in Week 11.
They host the Atlanta Falcons in Week 11, and I would be shocked if Denver did not win that game by multiple scores. The Broncos had the game won. They had the game in their hands, and of course, the Chiefs managed to find a way to block a field goal that probably had a 95% chance of being good.
It's incredibly frustrating, but it's not all negative.