Predicting the Denver Broncos next 3 games after latest ugly win in Week 6

The ugly wins are going to end up being a huge concern if they keep happening, frankly. The Broncos should have throttled the New York Jets, but I guess them not doing so could be chalked up to it being an international game, the Jets having the Broncos in a 'trap game' mindset, and Denver having a crazy schedule in recent weeks.

Denver is now 4-2 on the season and have won three games in a row. This is their best six-game start in the Sean Payton era, as they were 1-5 in 2023 and 3-3 in 2024, so at the end of the day, the wins are what matters the most.

Let's predict the team's upcoming three games after their third victory in a row.

Predicting the Broncos next 3 games after Week 6 victory over the Jets

Week 7 vs. New York Giants

The Denver Broncos return home for the first time since their Monday Night Football game in Week 4 on October 6th, so this will be a few weeks coming. The Giants have actually gone 2-1 in their three Jaxson Dart starts including wins over the LA Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles, but oddly losing to the New Orleans Saints. The Giants are a frisky team and seem to have something going for them.

However, this honestly feels like the Giants are performing well because of 'vibes' if you catch my drift. Much of what this team has done on offense has been a bit fluky and off-schedule, and Jaxson Dart, their rookie QB, has not faced a defense nearly as good as Denver's. The Broncos pass rush is going to feast, as the Giants' offensive line is nothing special, and their weaponry without Malik Nabers is nothing special.

I would not be shocked if the G-Men kept it close, though.

Broncos win 24-16 (5-2)

Week 8 vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are not a pushover. This team has one of the top and most prolific offenses in the NFL. Dak Prescott has been playing at an MVP level in the 2025 NFL Season, and I honestly have a feeling that the Broncos are going to drop a home game here soon. Denver is a flawed team and aren't going to win them all.

The Cowboys offense is going to be the best unit that Denver will have played this year. The defense for the Broncos has been great, but at some point, the offense is going to have to carry a load. After the team wins their fourth in a row in our first prediction against the Giants, the Broncos drop a bit of a stinker in Week 8 and fall to 5-3. The Cowboys offense outduels Denver's defense.

Broncos lose 27-24 (5-3)

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

The Broncos then travel to Houston to face the Texans, and this could be one of the best games for the Broncos' pass rush this season. Houston's offensive line is among the worst in the NFL, but their defense can at least hold their own. I do believe this game is trending toward being a low-scoring affair, and at the moment, Denver is the more complete team if you ask me.

CJ Stroud is going to have a rough day throwing the ball against the Broncos' secondary, and the pass rush is also going to get home. Denver ends up winning this one. Traveling east and playing a 1:00 PM ET Sunday game is something that hasn't always been kind to Denver, but Houston is very flawed despite their current two-game win streak.

Broncos win 20-14 (6-3)