Broncos’ biggest positive from Week 6 win is impossible to ignore

In another sloppy win filled with unforced errors and a ton of miscues, the Broncos gave the New York Jets every single chance to win the game, and there was a scenario where the Jets ended up being the last team to hold the ball and kick a game-winning field goal.

The offense was working in the first half, and it was flat-out odd to see Sean Payton not continue with what worked. The special teams coverage was again terrible, left guard Matt Peart got called for a bunch of penalties, and the Broncos' best players on offense simply did not touch the ball enough.

All in all, this was as poorly coached a game for Denver as we've seen in multiple seasons, but it was really due to the special teams unit and offense. Despite the sloppy play, though, the team has a huge positive after this game, and it's again impossible to ignore.

Denver's pass rush could be historically good in the 2025 NFL Season, and it saved the day

Denver sacked Jets' QB Justin Fields twice on that final drive, and the Jets' final offensive play was a fourth down that would have likely handed New York their first win of the season. However, both Jonathon Cooper and Nik Bonitto got to the QB and ended this thing in a classic "ball don't lie" moment.

The Broncos now have 30 sacks on the season, and 12 different players have registered a half-sack, at least. Seven players have multiple sacks, and both Nik Bonitto and Zach Allen each have 16 quarterback hits. Bonitto leads the NFL with eight sacks as well.

Denver is now on pace for 85 sacks on the season. The all-time single-season record is 72 sacks, set by the 1984 Chicago Bears, so the Broncos are on a wild pace thus far. Without this high-end pass rush, you do have to wonder just how good the Broncos would be.

If their defense was just average, this team might only have two wins. To be honest, this does feel a bit concerning, as the historic defense has been the primary reason why Denver has won three games in a row. The Broncos do have some winnable games coming up, though. They return home for two games in Weeks 7 and 8 against the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys.

The Broncos do have a chance to really open things up, but they'll need the offense to hold their own as well.