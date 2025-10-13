Broncos reliability at key position could come in clutch late in the season

The Broncos' latest win was flat-out ugly. It was yet another ugly win, and it's beginning to become a huge concern. Not only has Denver struggled to beat good teams this year, but they continually have self-inflicted wounds, bad penalties, and honestly shoot themselves in the foot in a new way every single week.

However, they have more talent than most teams they play, so they've been able to get by with sheer talent at times. In Week 6, Denver's nine sacks ended up being the main reason for their victory, as Jets' QB Justin Fields actually finished with -10 passing yards.

He lost 55 yards on the sacks alone. Anyway, besides another strong defensive performance, the Broncos again got a strong performance from a player that most NFL fans might simply take for granted, but he deserves a ton of credit.

Wil Lutz has been a great addition for the Denver Broncos

It was a typical Sean Payton move, and it's paid off. Lutz has hit a 55-yard and 57-yard field goal over the past two weeks and is now 8/9 on kicks on the 2025 NFL Season:

Wil Lutz appreciation post!



He’s hit a 55 and 57-yard field goal over the last two weeks and is now 69/76 (90.8%)on field goals in his Broncos career.



Reliable. Elite.#BroncosCountry @wil_lutz5 pic.twitter.com/5Bi77o8JT7 — Predominantly Orange (@PredomOrange) October 12, 2025

He's now over 90% on his field goals in his third year with the Denver Broncos and has made all of his attempts from 50+ yards as well, which is great. At some point, the Broncos are going to need Wil Lutz to come through late in the game, and with how reliable he's been, you get the sense that he'll be able to come through for the Broncos.

Denver clearly likes to get into one-score games, as they've been in a one-score game in five of their six games this year, having blown out the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 4. But in every other week, Denver has been in a one-score game.

As we get late into the 2025 NFL Season, the AFC West race is going to heat up, and the Broncos might very well be right in the mix to capture the title for the first time since the 2015 NFL Season. If so, there is bound to be a late-game situation where the Broncos need Wil Lutz to come through and hit a long field goal.

He's got the leg to hit a 60-yard field goal if necessary and continues to churn out strong performances for the Denver Broncos when they need him the most. Had he not hit that field goal, Denver loses this game and would have dropped to 3-3 on the season.