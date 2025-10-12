Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton is far from perfect, but his teams have made huge strides since taking over back in 2023. In another game the Broncos won that should not have been nearly as close as it was, Denver moves to 4-2 on the season and have now won three games in a row following a two-game losing streak.

The Broncos have made a series of unforced errors in every game this season, and it just seems impossible for this team to play a complete game. Denver has still won four of their first six games, so the team is trending in the right direction. With a two-game homestand coming up, the Broncos can really begin to break this thing open.

And while the team's Week 6 win was about the ugliest you'll ever see, this team and franchise has gotten exponentially better in the Sean Payton era, even if it may not feel like it right now.

The Denver Broncos have made a ton of strides despite Week 6's sloppy win

There is a totally different conversation to be had about the miscues that this 2025 Broncos team has put on the field, but at the end of the day, what matters the most is the record, and this team has made a ton of progress in the most important stat of them all. Here are the records for the Denver Broncos through six games in the Sean Payton era:



2023: 1-5

2024: 3-3

2025: 4-2

This is simply something you cannot argue with - the Denver Broncos are winning football games, and that's how this team is going to win a Super Bowl if they are able to get there. Denver started 1-2 to begin this season, and it felt like this team was up to more of their same antics.

However, three-straight wins during a brutal stretch of the schedule shows just how good of a job Sean Payton is doing. They had a Monday Night Football game against the Bengals in Week 4, proceeded to have a short week traveling across the country to face the Eagles in Week 5, and then immediately hopped on a plane for their London game in Week 6.

This was as tough of a stretch as you can get in today's NFL, and the Broncos are now being rewarded with a two-game homestand and a great shot to get to 6-2 and really begin to make some movement happen.