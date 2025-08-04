Predicting the Denver Broncos' EDGE group for the 2025 NFL Season

Let's predict the Denver Broncos' EDGE room for the 2025 NFL Season, as it's quite deep. The Broncos have absolutely developed this room into one of the best in the NFL, and we saw some of that in the 2024 NFL Season. All of Jonathon Cooper, Nik Bonitto, Jonah Elliss, and Dondrea Tillman had great seasons.

The interesting thing here is that the Broncos' initial 53-man roster in the 2024 NFL Season featured four names at the OLB position in Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, Baron Browning, and Jonah Elliss, but the team could end up keeping more in the 2025 season.

Let's predict how the room will look this year.

Predicting the Denver Broncos' EDGE room for 2025

The main key factor in this room is actually Dondrea Tillman. He ended up playing in 12 games for the Denver Broncos in 2024 and racked up five sacks, five tackles for loss, and seven QB hits. He was not on the 53-man roster initially.

Tillman began the year on the practice squad but clearly made the most of the opportunity he was given. He should honestly be a lock for the roster in 2025, and we all know that all of Nik Bonitto, Jonathon Cooper, and Jonah Elliss are not going anywhere.

Que Robinson is the other player of note in this room, and it would be hard to imagine that he doesn't make the roster as well. He was a fourth-round draft pick of Denver's in the 2025 NFL Draft and does profile as a pass-rush specialist early in his NFL career.

We could see Denver ride into the 2025 NFL Season with the following EDGE room:



Nik Bonitto

Jonathon Cooper

Jonah Elliss

Dondrea Tillman

Que Robinson

While we usually see the Broncos and other NFL teams keeping four players at this position, you would have to think that these five are the ones Denver plays on going into the season with.