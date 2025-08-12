Predicting the Denver Broncos' deep cornerback room as preseason rolls on

The Denver Broncos' CB room might be the best in the NFL. Let's predict how the room looks for the 2025 NFL Season. Not only is the cornerback room quite deep, but the team is going to have to make a tough decision or two when the roster gets cut down.

Patrick Surtain II is the main component of this room. He's the Defensive Player of the Year and is obviously looking to win that award again in 2025. However, Surtain is not the only player of note in this room. GM George Paton has really done a masterful job at rebuilding this unit since taking over as the team's GM back in 2021.

It's filled with youth and a ton of upside. Well, after one preseason game, it's clear that Denver's CB room is shaping up to be flat-out elite in 2025. Let's predict the room for the upcoming season.

Predicting Denver Broncos' CB room for the 2025 NFL Season

As of now, the projected CB room and overall depth chart could look something like this:



Patrick Surtain II

Riley Moss

Jahdae Barron

Ja'Quan McMillian

Kris Abrams-Draine

Denver actually had six CBs on their initial 53-man roster back in 2024, but when you consider that the OLB group might have five players instead of four, as it did in 2024, the team may have to subtract from the CB room. It's really all a numbers game and ensuring the best players are on the roster.

And right now, these five are absolutely the best CBs Denver has. You'll obviously notice that Damarri Mathis isn't a part of this room - with Jahdae Barron, Kris Abrams-Draine, and Riley Moss emerging in recent years, Mathis is all of a sudden on the roster bubble in the last year of his rookie deal. If I were the Denver Broncos, I would float Mathis as a trade option to try and get a secure depth piece at a position like inside linebacker, where Denver is currently the weakest.