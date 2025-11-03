Predicting the Broncos' next two games before the bye after Week 9 win

The Denver Broncos are 7-2 on the season and have the chance to go into their Week 12 by with a 9-2 record, but it's not going to be easy. The Broncos have two divisional games in Week 10 and 11 and could make up some ground in the AFC West with two wins there.

Having beaten the Houston Texans in Week 9, Denver continues their insane 2025 season, and with each win, they get closer to their first division title since the 2015 NFL Season, and as of now, they also have a legitimate shot at the first overall seed in the AFC playoffs.

Let's predict the Denver Broncos' next two games before the Week 12 bye.

Predicting the Denver Broncos' next two games before the Week 12 bye

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and could end up being the first NFL team to eight wins if they can take them down. The main concern I have with the Raiders is that Brock Bowers is back in the lineup, and Denver likely won't have Patrick Surtain II back, so Vance Joseph will have to have a solid plan to keep Bowers at bay.

However, the Raiders rank 29th in points scored and 23rd in points allowed. QB Geno Smith has thrown 11 touchdowns against 11 interceptions, so he's been a disaster this year. The Raiders don't do much of anything well besides lose, so Denver is going to keep their home winning streak alive, but Vegas is going to get into the endzone a couple of times.

Prediction: Broncos win 27-17

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This could end up being the game of the year for the Denver Broncos. Right now, the Chiefs and Broncos are two games apart, as Denver is 7-2, and the Chiefs are 5-4. In Week 10, the Chiefs are on their bye, so they'll come into Week 11 as fresh as a team can get for the middle of the season.

It's likely that the Broncos are three games up on the Chiefs in the win column when Week 11 rolls around, and if Denver could beat KC, they'd drop the three-time defending AFC champions to a mediocre 5-5 record, while Denver would improve to 9-2. A potential 3.5-game lead in the NFL is something you really can't recover from, so Denver could legitimately take KC out of the picture in the division.

However, this winning streak is not going to last forever, and the Chiefs are just outstanding after the bye. I want to predict a Broncos' win, but this streak is going to take a hit at some point, and the Chiefs are typically always able to squeeze out close games. Give me KC in this one by a field goal as Denver enters their Week 12 bye with a strong 8-3 record, but with a key loss to the Chiefs.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-20