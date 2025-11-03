Denver Broncos' next move after huge win in Week 9 is painfully obvious

All of a sudden, the Denver Broncos are two games clear of the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC West and are tied with the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots for the best record in the AFC this year. Right now, the Broncos are trending toward their first division title since 2015.

And who knows how far this team could go in the playoffs? Denver hasn't been this good in a decade - since they won Super Bowl 50, and it would be a shame if the team squandered what might be a great opportunity at a deep playoff run.

The Broncos have a short week, as they host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football and would look to improve to an insane 8-2 record, but before the team gets to that point, they have to decide what the plan of attack is at the 2025 NFL trade deadline, as the deadline is this Tuesday. Well, it's obvious what their next move should be.

The Denver Broncos have to add an offensive weapon before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline

It's clear as day that the Broncos have to add a weapon on offense before Tuesday's deadline - the Broncos' offense, regardless of what Week 9 showed us, has been missing another reliable weapon all season.

There have been reports that the Broncos are in the market for a tight end and wide receiver, but the front office is running out of time to make a deal. Defensively, Denver is in a good spot and could get by without adding a player. Dre Greenlaw appears to be healthy and should only see his snap counts increase as he gets more into game shape.

Cornerback Patrick Surtain II was not placed on IR and could honestly be back as early as Week 11 against the Kansas City Chiefs. However, the Broncos not only have a need for another weapon, but there is also an argument to add a left guard as well before Ben Powers returns.

Overall, this is the best Broncos' team in 10 years, and the team does have a legitimate shot at not only the AFC West title, but also the first overall seed in the AFC during the playoffs. Teams don't get to 7-2 by some silly accident - this is an excellent football team, but the roster is a bit flawed and could use a boost to help out Bo Nix and the offense.