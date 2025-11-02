Broncos Week 9 win over the Texans proves the urgency for an offensive weapon

For the first time since the 2015 Super Bowl 50 season, the Denver Broncos have won six straight games, this time against a tough opponent on the road, specifically the Houston Texans, by an 18-15 score. Denver is now tied with the Indianapolis Colts and the New England Patriots for first place in the AFC Conference, as all teams are holding a 7-2 win-loss record. The Broncos also lead the AFC West division. It wasn't the most impressive win, but Bo Nix and his team found a way to come out on top.

As expected, this was a defensive battle between two of the best, if not the best, units in the league. On the other hand, the offense did not have its best performance, but managed to score two touchdowns and orchestrated a game-winning drive for kicker Wil Lutz to clinch the victory. Something very worrying is that a running back led the team in receiving yards, specifically, rookie RJ Harvey, with 51. This leads to the urgency of giving Bo Nix more weapons and making some moves before the NFL trade deadline.

The 2025 NFL trade deadline is getting closer. Specifically, it is set for this upcoming Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 PM ET. With this 7-2 record, the Broncos must be aggressive at the deadline and add more players who can help the team continue to dominate and eventually compete for the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl.

The Broncos have to be active at the NFL trade deadline

Yes, it was a defensive battle, but it is unacceptable for a running back to lead the team in receiving yards. The wide receivers had 8 combined receptions for 93 yards. Still, individually, Courtland Sutton had the most, 30, and as I previously mentioned, RJ Harvey, the second-round rookie from UCF, alone, had 51 in 5 catches. On the other hand, the tight ends had 2 receptions for 25 yards, both from Adam Trautman.

This tells that receivers and tight ends cannot stay consistent, and that the Broncos must make some moves before the deadline. The Broncos are Super Bowl contenders, and they must add more weapons to make life easier for quarterback Bo Nix. It has been reported that Denver is monitoring both the receiver and tight end markets, which makes sense.

At wide receiver, names that have been mentioned as potential trade candidates include Jaylen Waddle, Jakobi Meyers, Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, and Calvin Ridley, among others. On the other side, at tight end, the names to watch include David Njoku, Mark Andrews, TJ Hockenson, and Chig Okonkwo, among others.

Will the Broncos make some moves at these two positions? That is the biggest question following Denver's Week 9 win over the Texans. We will find out on Tuesday, but I would not be surprised if they add weapons for Bo Nix.