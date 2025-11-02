Broncos proved they are Super Bowl contenders with wild Week 9 win

No one expected the Denver Broncos to go into Houston and blow out the Texans, as they brought in the best defense in the NFL, as they had allowed an opposing passer rating of 70.7 coming into Week 9. Simply put, this defense was and is incredible.

The Broncos, unsurprisingly, had a tough time moving the ball consistently, but they were able to find the end zone two times. Courtland Sutton and RJ Harvey each had a TD reception from Bo Nix, and the successful two-point conversion tied the game at 15 for the Broncos.

The defense stood on their heads more times than not and gave the ball back to the Broncos late in the game, and the offense finally sustained enough to get into field goal range. In today's NFL, not every win is going to be comfortable or a blowout - these types of games happen, and the Denver Broncos being able to win this one and keep their winning streak alive proves that they are indeed contenders.

This was the type of game that Super Bowl-caliber teams are able to win

Now 7-2 on the season, the Denver Broncos are officially tied for the best record in the NFL, and they did not get there accidentally - the offense has largely been good all season, and the defense has been elite. Sure, the offense was not great today, but I cannot stress enough how these types of games happen in the NFL.

Bo Nix was never going to throw for four touchdowns and 250 yards. What we saw instead in Week 9 was a team elite in the fourth quarter and in one-score games make enough plays when it mattered the most. Being able to perform in these high-leverage situations is what Super Bowl contenders do.

Now 7-2 on the season, the Denver Broncos would likely only have to win three of their eight remaining games to make the playoffs. They continue to stand atop in the AFC West and return home in Week 10 to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.