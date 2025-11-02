Despite win, Denver Broncos' special teams continue to be a liability

You just have to wonder how bad it has to get before Broncos' head coach Sean Payton decides to make a change, as Denver's special teams were anything but in Week 9. This was one of the worst ST performances you'll ever see in the NFL, and it almost lost the Broncos the game.

Trailing by eight points entering the fourth quarter, the Denver Broncos did what we all knew they could do - mount another fourth quarter comeback, and some stingy defense late in the fourth quarter gave the Broncos' offense one final chance.

It was then where the offense ran the ball successfully, and it's a shame they didn't stick with in earlier. Anyway, the Broncos should have won this game by multiple scores, but the special teams unit from Darren Rizzi was at their worst in Week 9.

Darren Rizzi's special teams unit was a disaster in Week 9 for the Denver Broncos

Whether is was a muffed punt by Michael Bandy, who really should not have seen the field at all in Week 9, a blocked field goal in the first quarter, multiple special teams penalties, and an explosive punt return given up, the special teams unit was at their worst.

I guess we have to give credit where it's due, as Wil Lutz and the field goal unit kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired, but that does not take away from how bad this unit was on Sunday and how bad they have been all season.

The Broncos, truly, are 7-2 despite how bad the ST unit has been, and unless some major change is made, this unit is going to be the main reason why the Broncos win a high-leverage game late in the 2025 NFL Season.

For now, though, the Broncos can enjoy being 7-2 for a little bit, as they travel home to host the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 on Thursday Night Football.