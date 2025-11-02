Broncos win sixth in a row thanks to another fourth quarter comeback

The Denver Broncos have now won six games in a row and walked it off against the Houston Texans in Week 9. This Broncos' team might be special, folks, as the team again mounted a fourth quarter comeback and kicked a game winning field goal as time expired.

Denver has a 7-2 record after Week 9 and will again remain in first place in the AFC West after one of the ugliest wins you will ever see, but it says a lot about an NFL team when a team is able to win these types of games.

On a Sunday afternoon where just about nothing went right on offense for the Broncos, the team just barely did enough to win, and everyone knew it was going to be this type of game, and the Broncos simply made enough plays to win.

The Broncos move to 5-2 in one-score games after another fourth quarter comeback

Those cardiac Broncos came through again - the offense, frankly, was as bad as we have seen in the Sean Payton era. The refusal to stick with the run game and the inaccurate throws from Bo Nix were tough to watch, and don't even get me started on the special teams.

But again, in today's NFL, these types of games happen, and the best teams in the league are able to find a way to win them. Now with a win on Sunday and the Indianapolis Colts losing, the Broncos have tied with the Colts for this week, at least.

The story of the game was the defense staying strong - they did not allow a single touchdown to the Texans and really didn't allow much behind them as well, but the Broncos trailed entering the fourth quarter, and the entire fanbase probably knew the game was going to come down to a field goal.

The Denver Broncos are now winners of six games in a row and host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.