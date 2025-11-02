The time is now for the Denver Broncos to swing a major trade after Week 9 win

The Denver Broncos are now winners of six games in a row and are 7-2 on the season after their latest close game win, this time over the Houston Texans in a hostile environment. The Broncos, as you might be able to guess, were trailing when the fourth quarter rolled around.

And this game was never going to be high-scoring at all - the Houston Texans' defense is the best in the NFL and did not allow much of anything easy. Furthermore, the Broncos were without Patrick Surtain II and Marvin Mims Jr, and both sides of the ball felt it.

At the end of the day, though, a win is a win, and now that the Broncos can head home and focus on the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, they should also focus on making a major trade before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline.

The Denver Broncos have to make a major trade before Tuesday's NFL trade deadline

Whether it's adding some linebacker help, a left guard, or a new weapon at wide receiver or tight end, it's abundantly clear that the Broncos have a huge reason to add. Now, yes, you might think that since this team got out to a 7-2 start, they should continue riding with the guys they have, as a 7-2 record is nothing to scoff at.

However, it also makes a load of sense for this team to swing for the fences, especially at a position like wide receiver. We saw multiple drops from the receivers in Week 9, and it's yet another game where it could not be more obvious that the offense is missing another weapon.

The dream is Jaylen Waddle, but he'd be quite expensive, and I do not get the sense that the Broncos would make that move, but someone like Rashid Shaheed or Jakobi Meyers would be able to raise the floor of the WR room and give Bo Nix another weapon.

No matter how you slice it, the Broncos are a very good football team and are now winners of six games in a row - that does not happen by accident. Denver is staring down a seven-game win streak if they can get past the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

They then host the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11 before their Week 12 bye. Will the Denver Broncos add anyone at the deadline?