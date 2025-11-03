Broncos' QB Bo Nix has shown he can be elite after major win in Week 9

Bo Nix is a lot closer to being an elite QB for the Denver Broncos than the other end of the spectrum, and it's about time people accept this. Coming into this major Week 9 game, the Broncos were going to put up 30 points on the Texans.

Houston's defense is arguably the best in the NFL, as they just beat up on opposing QBs and do not allow much of anything through the air. What the Broncos probably planned for is exactly what happened - a low-scoring dogfight.

And in the NFL, those types of games are inevitable, and while Nix himself did not play that well, he did manage to throw for two touchdown passes, and on the Broncos' game-winning drive, made several plays and was at his best when the Broncos needed him the most.

The Denver Broncos have a special QB, and he's pretty elite in this key area

Again, not every game is going to be like Week 8 when the Broncos beat up on the Dallas Cowboys - there are so many competent teams in the NFL that do things well here and there. Nix was inaccurate, often did not set his feet, and missed a good bit of throws in Week 9.

However, the Denver Broncos got the ball back one last time in the fourth quarter, and it was clearly going to be the last time a team possessed the ball in regulation. All Bo Nix did was make plays with his legs and arm and helped lead the Broncos deep into the Texans' territory.

Folks, Bo Nix is elite late in the game when his team needs him the most, as the Denver Broncos now move to 5-2 in one-score games this year and are one of the best teams in the NFL when the fourth quarter rolls around.

Much of this is due to the QB, as the Broncos have had to mount multiple fourth quarter comebacks. It's important to make this distinction, too - Bo Nix isn't going to light up the stat sheet every single game, and the Denver Broncos are going to be in a few more of these close games late in the season.

What matters the most is the score when the clock hits zero and what the team's record is - and, by my count, the Broncos won this game and are now 7-2 on the season. Bo Nix is simply elite in this area and has been able to push the Broncos through more times than not.