Predicting the Broncos next three games after massive Week 11 win
The Denver Broncos got what felt like a must-win game in Week 11 over the Atlanta Falcons. Let's predict their next three contests.
It's go time, now. The team needed to get-right after the horrid loss against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, and it just feels like Denver took that energy into their Week 11 game. With how strong the roster is in the trenches and how good this coaching staff is, Denver could be prepared to go on a bit of a run and truly separate themselves in the AFC playoff race, which is heating up.
While the Cincinnati Bengals lost in Week 11, the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins both won, and those two teams are now lurking behind Denver, who sits in the seventh and final Wild Card seed.
Let's predict the Broncos next three games.
Predicting the Broncos next three games after massive Week 11 win
Week 12 @ Las Vegas Raiders
The Denver Broncos will travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in what feels like yet another must-win game for the team. Besides lose, there isn't anything else that the Raiders do well this year. They're now 2-8 and are probably very close to firing Antonio Pierce, who surely won't make it into 2025.
Vegas also traded Davante Adams to the New York Jets a few weeks ago, so he's no longer in the equation. The Broncos have had some troubles beating the Raiders in recent years and have not swept them in quite some time, but I think we can all tell just how different this season is for Denver and for Vegas.
The Raiders rank 25th in points per game and 29th in points allowed per game. They've got just 752 rushing yards on the season and don't have much else to talk about besides stud rookie tight end Brock Bowers.
I just have a feeling that while Denver wins, it won't be a blowout.
Prediction: Broncos win 24-13 (7-5)
Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns
In their last game before the bye, the Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns, and the two teams kind of meet in similar circumstances as they did in 2023, where the Broncos blew them out in Denver. The Browns wil likely have Jameis Winston as their starting QB.
Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles about a month ago, so it's been Winston since then. The team got blown out by the New Orleans Saints of all teams in Week 11, so this truly should not be much of a game. The Browns rank 31st in points scored and 24th in points allowed.
Denver should be able to come away with their third win in a row heading into their bye. The Browns just do not have the infrastructure in place to win a game like this.
Prediction: Broncos win 31-14 (8-5)
Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts
After their bye, the team hosts the Indianapolis Colts. Indy will also be coming off of their bye in this game as well, so the teams will be well-rested and ready to go for the stretch run. The team right behind the Broncos in the AFC playoff picture is indeed the Colts, who got a shockingly good game from second-year QB Anthony Richardson.
If this is the Richardson that plays down the stretch, this could end up being a huge test for Denver. Fortunately, the Broncos are the better team statistically and otherwise. They'll be favored in this game since it's at home, and the Colts have a pretty average defense. Richardson is also still largely a bad QB at the moment, but that does not mean he can't develop into one.
I 100% see this being a close game. It just feels like both teams are going to be hugely desperate for a win here, and if the Broncos would be able to win this game in Week 15, it would be a shock if they did not make the postseason.
The Broncos will win with a late field goal.