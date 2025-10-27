Predicting the Broncos next 3 games approaching the bye after Week 8 win

Now winners of five games in a row, the Denver Broncos are off to an insane 6-2 start and have three more games before their bye in Week 12. Their sixth win of the season does guarantee that they'll at least have a winning record at the bye.

Sure, you never want to think about the Broncos losing three games in a row, but it's possible until it isn't. Over their next three games, Denver plays two of them at home and are in Houston to face the Texans in Week 9. On paper, the Broncos are more talented than their next three opponents, and I would go as far as to say that winning the next three is very possible.

We predicted the results of the Broncos' next three games leading up to their Week 12 bye.

The Denver Broncos have three more games approaching their bye week in 2025

Week 9 @ Houston Texans

The Houston Texans will be a tough team to beat. This team has now won three of their past four games after an 0-3 start. Their offensive line is still an issue, but QB CJ Stroud has thrown nine touchdowns against two interceptions for a 104.2 passer rating during the last month.

The Texans also feature one of the NFL's best defenses, so Denver will have to be up to the task. Fortunately, the Broncos' offense features a ton of competent contributors, and the run game has really become a staple for this team.

If you couple that with the Broncos having a top-tier pass rush, CJ Stroud should be running for his life, and I would not be shocked if 17 points was enough to win this game. Denver can just barely do enough for a win here.

Prediction: Broncos win 20-17 (7-2)

Week 10 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Broncos return back home to face the Las Vegas Raiders, one of the worst teams in the NFL and a team expected to be sellers at the NFL trade deadline. This team doesn't do much of anything correctly, so this should be a blowout win for the Broncos. Denver did sweep the Raiders last year, and shockingly, they feel like a worse team now than they were in 2024.

Vegas' top moves this offseason was hiring Pete Carroll, trading for Geno Smith, and using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Ashton Jeanty. It's not worked out thus far. Denver wins this game and extends their win streak.

Prediction: Broncos win 31-17 (8-2)

Week 11 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This might end up being one of the single-most important games the Broncos have played in the post-Super Bowl 50 era. Denver hosts the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11, the final game before their bye. There is a legitimate chance that Denver's winning streak is still a thing when Week 11 rolls around, and with the way KC has rebounded this year, the Chiefs should be a formidable team in a few weeks.

The Broncos have beaten the Chiefs two times in a row at home, so that has to mean something. While we'd all love for Denver to win this game, the Chiefs are masters in high-leverage situations, and that might be what this game is.

KC has won a plethora of close games, and a mid-regular season atmosphere doesn't come close to the high-stakes playoff games that they have won, so I believe the Chiefs could win this game by a slim margin and send the Broncos down to 8-3 into the bye.

Prediction: Chiefs win 23-20 (8-3)