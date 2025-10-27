Week 8 just reminded Broncos' fans why Riley Moss is so important

For multiple years now, cornerback Riley Moss has come under fire for a ton of reasons. Some have said that he isn't fit to be a starting cornerback in the NFL, but others have talked about just how solid he is given he plays opposite Patrick Surtain II, the best CB in the NFL.

Well, the Broncos hosted the high-flying Cowboys' offense in Week 8, and it was a huge test for the secondary. Quarterback Dak Prescott has played his tail off all season, so this was never going to be an easy game for the backend of the defense.

And when Surtain went out and didn't return due to a shoulder injury, Moss became the best cornerback on the field. And yes, while he allowed some completions, Moss' grit and overall skill reminded Broncos' fans why he's so important to this team.

When Patrick Surtain II went out, Riley Moss held it down

Riley Moss is one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL and had four passes defended in this Week 8 blowout win. Everyone knew that Moss was going to be tested, and he lined up across from CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens in this one.

He's been stellar in coverage this year and has performed at a high-level despite seeing a ton of passes thrown his way. The Broncos actually received this draft pick from the New Orleans Saints when they traded for Sean Payton, so Riley Moss has been a key part of this rebuild.

It felt like Denver was searching for a legitimate CB2 for a while, as former cornerback Damarri Mathis showed some promise during his rookie season, but he faltered in 2023. Moss has developed into someone the Broncos may have to consider extending in the 2026 NFL Offseason.

Surtain is not going anywhere, and I don't think the presence of rookie Jahdae Barron means he's going to eventually take Moss' spot. Riley Moss has also been flagged for some straight-up soft pass interference penalties, and Week 7 was an obvious example of that in the team's win over the New York Giants.

Despite the reigning Defensive Player of the Year leaving the game in Week 8, Riley Moss and the secondary held their own and proved why he is so crucial to this defensive operation.