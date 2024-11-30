Predicting each of the Denver Broncos’ last 5 games, are playoffs a lock?
Denver may need to win only two of their final five games to make the postseason. Let's try to predict the remaining games for the Broncos. This is it, folks; we are in the home stretch of the 2024 NFL Season for the Broncos. This is where Denver can truly separate themselves as a legitimate playoff team and not some fraud.
Of the Broncos remaining five games, there is an argument that the Broncos could win all five. While that is not likely, they may only need to win two or three to make the postseason in 2024. And I don't know about you, but I could not care less how they do it; I and we all surely want to see Denver back in the dance.
We predicted each of the Denver Broncos last five games.
Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns
A Monday Night Football matchup, the Denver Broncos host the Cleveland Browns, who have been one of the worst offenses and teams in football this season. They don't really do anything well, and after their insane 11-6 season in 2023, they have kind of imploded. Deshaun Watson tore his Achilles several weeks ago, so it's predominantly been Jameis Winston since then.
Winston takes a lot of sacks and is sometimes reckless with the football, so you hope that Denver can force a turnover or two and get this QB on the ground often. Many thought the Las Vegas Raiders had Denver in a trap game in Week 12, but that was not the case, and I am not sure playing the Browns at home is close to being a trap game for the Broncos.
Broncos win 27-16 (8-5)
Week 15 vs. Indianapolis Colts
Their first game after the bye week could be their biggest of the season, honestly. The Indianapolis Colts are 5-7 and in the ninth seed in the AFC playoff picture. Indy went back to Anthony Richardson a few weeks ago after a temporary benching. Richardson is not an accurate passer, and I would imagine Vance Joseph is going to make his life very tough.
The Colts are an explosive team when Richardson is able to complete passes, but it does feel like this team is either a completed pass down the field or an incomplete pass, with not much in between. The Broncos have the better offense and defense in my opinion and should win this game.
Broncos win 24-17 (9-5)
Week 16 @ Los Angeles Chargers
Being flexed into Thursday Night Football, the Denver Broncos travel to face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 16 in what could also be the biggest game of the season depending on how the AFC playoff picture looks. The Chargers lost on Monday Night Football to the Baltimore Ravens, so the two teams are close in terms of record. LA is 7-4, and the Broncos are 7-5, so this game could also be for the higher seed in the AFC as well.
I want to believe that Denver wins, as LA is flawed, but man, LA is a well-coached and disciplined football team. Bo Nix is a better QB at this point than he was when LA and Denver met the first time weeks ago. However, I am not sure the Broncos will be able to do enough.
Chargers win 21-20 (9-6)
Week 17 @ Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals may have thrown the towel in at this point. The Bengals are just not a good team, and it's weird that people are still clinging to the idea that they can rip off a bunch of wins and get to nine or 10 to closeout the season. Their defense is atrocious, and it's what is holding them back.
Sure, things can change for the better with them being on their bye, but Cincy is who they are 12 weeks into the 2024 NFL Season. It's rare for a team to flip the script this late in the season. They may finish with six or seven wins this year, and Bo Nix should be able to throw the ball all over the place.
This could be a shootout, as Joe Burrow is surgical with the ball, and the Bengals also have two studs WRs in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.
Bengals win 28-27 (9-7)
Week 18 vs. Kansas City Chiefs
At this point, the Kansas City Chiefs could be resting some starters if they had clinched a certain seed in the AFC playoff picture. And even at 9-7 heading into Week 18, the Broncos themselves may have also clinched a playoff spot, but they could still be playing for the fifth or sixth seed.
There could be a scenario where, for example, the Chiefs are locked into the no. 2 seed but the Broncos still have a shot to earn the fifth or sixth seed. This would obviously make it a more meaningful game for Denver than it would be for KC. And being that the Broncos just outplayed the Chiefs in Arrowhead and also beat them in Denver in 2023, the Broncos may have the script here.
I can see this game without Patrick Mahomes and some other high-profile Chiefs starters being in the lineup. Denver can win this game even if Mahomes is in, though, so they don't need him to not play.
Broncos win 23-20 (10-7)
A 10-7 record with a head-to-head win over the Indianapolis Colts would absolutely get Denver into the playoffs in my opinion.