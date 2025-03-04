Potential WR target for the Broncos has now officially been released

The Denver Broncos figure to upgrade their WR room to a degree this coming offseason, and a potential target is now a free agent. The New York Jets seem to officially be blowing it up. We already knew that the team would be moving on from Aaron Rodgers, and news recently broke that the team would be taking trade calls on Davante Adams, who they traded for during the 2024 NFL Season.

Well, Adams is now cut:

The #Jets have now officially released big-name WR Davante Adams. https://t.co/6DJHxQ0X6J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 4, 2025

The Broncos do need to bring in another veteran WR, as that room simply needs more talent. There may only be one encouraging young player in Marvin Mims Jr, as Troy Franklin's rookie season was iffy. The team did take a chance on Josh Reynolds, but he ended up getting cut during the 2024 NFL Season.

Adams would fit the Broncos like a glove for a year, and being that the Broncos clearly hit on finding a franchise quarterback, what better way is there to help him grow than to give him an elite weapon?

In 14 games in 2024, Davante Adams caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns. He actually averaged 75.9 yards per game, which was his highest per-game total since the 2022 NFL Season.

Overall, the WR has caught 957 passes for 11,844 yards and 103 touchdowns. He's made six Pro Bowls and three All-Pro teams and may also be a future Hall of Famer. What sticks out the most with Davante Adams is that he is still one of the better route runners in the NFL and has sure hands.

Being that he still produced a season over 1,000 yards in 2024, I cannot imagine he would take a deal worth less than $15 million for at least one year. However, the Denver Broncos to have money to be able to afford a signing like that and could give Bo Nix an elite security blanket for the offense.

Getting the most out of a QB on their rookie deal consistent of acquiring the right veteran players to maximize the quarterback, and signing Davante Adams would still allow the Broncos to dip into the 2025 NFL Draft to find a young wide receiver.

At the end of the day, money talks, so if the Denver Broncos did want to make Davante Adams happen, they might have to make him the best offer of any team who could have interest in the player.